Wainwright and St. Albert Remembrance Day Ceremonies Honour Four Soldiers Killed in CFB Fire

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Wainwright and St. Albert honoured four soldiers killed in an Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright that also injured 39 others, with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre among those paying tribute.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Alberta on Wednesday honoured four soldiers killed in an October fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, with hundreds gathering in Wainwright and St. Albert to pay tribute.

Four Soldiers Killed in Wainwright Fire Honored

The Oct. 17 fire, driven by strong winds from a grass fire, killed Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask. , Pte.

Also read Wainwright Remembrance Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers After Tragic Fire

Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver, and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C. Thirty-nine others were injured, and many are still recovering in hospital. In Wainwright, a town of about 7,000 southeast of Edmonton, hundreds of military personnel, locals and politicians, including federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, filled the Peace Memorial Multiplex ice rink for the annual ceremony.

Few seats were empty as wreaths were laid and names of fallen veterans were read from the Honour Roll. Lt. -Col. Dustin MacLeod, CFB Wainwright base commander, thanked residents, first responders and health-care workers who helped in the days and weeks after the fire.

He spoke about the four soldiers who died and the 39 injured, and the effect on the close-knit town. You have reminded us that service and care are not exclusive to any particular uniform, MacLeod said. Mayor Bruce Pugh told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that the service would be the most solemn in recent history. It will be different this year just with the weight of what happened, Pugh said.

Solemn Remembrance Ceremony in St. Albert

I get a sense that things will never be the same. The ceremony in St. Albert, a community northwest of Edmonton, included two minutes of silence and the official laying of wreaths. Roughly 300 members of the regiment marched in a parade to the city cenotaph, accompanied by a memorial Air Force flypast. Civilians lined the streets and stayed to applaud service members as they marched away.

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Wreaths were laid to honour each of the four fallen members, and the family of Pte. Shaun Farrell, who live in Saskatchewan, accompanied the soldier laying the wreath for their son. God Save the King concluded the ceremony. Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a Remembrance Day message saying rights and freedoms do not defend themselves in an increasingly dangerous and divided world.

He said Remembrance Day is about honouring those who stepped up to serve their country through the generations. He read the names of the victims: Sgt. Morgan Wong, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte.

Aidan Goulding and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark. With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours, Carney said. We mourn their loss, stand with those recovering from their injuries, and hold their families and fellow service members in our thoughts.

Tragic Fire Claims Young Military Lives

Carney has called the fire one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on Canadian soil during peacetime. Three investigations are looking into what happened. Families and friends have shared memories of the young men. Sgt.

Morgan Wong, 26, was a member of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment who had served in Latvia. His sister, Megan Wong, remembered him as courageous, caring and always ready to make others laugh. Long before he was the fearless soldier many of you came to know, he was one of the bravest and funniest people I have ever met, she said on Oct. 25.

He was a loyal friend who made sure that people he cared about were seen, heard, provided for and most importantly having a good time. Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, was a member of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry who overcame learning difficulties to fulfil his childhood dream of joining the military.

He started saying when he was probably about five years old: When I grow up, I'm going to be an army man, his mother, Patricia Farrell, said on Oct. 22. He had a lot of challenges that he had to overcome and it didn't stop him. He was an achiever and he overcame any obstacle that was put in his way. Pte.

Aidan Goulding, 23, also of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, loved cars, sports and travelling. His mother, Sonia Monk, remembered his infectious sense of humour and optimistic outlook. She said her father had told her she would be blessed with adult children who are also friends. I was lucky enough to have that relationship with Aidan, she said.

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It was the greatest privilege of my life to be his mother. And his friend, Monk said through tears. Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, was the youngest of the four.

Pte. Hayden Lykkemark: Youngest Victim, Supportive Friend

A member of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, he had volunteered at a Boys and Girls Club in Langley, B.C. His friend Caden Orr remembered him as incredibly supportive and welcoming. We clicked really fast. We just had the same humour, Orr said.

I joined his friend group and we became really close throughout that. Remembrance Day has always held special significance in Wainwright, which is home to one of the busiest Canadian bases. The town and the military share a history stretching back nearly a century. Flowers and wreaths were placed under the town centre's Memorial Clock Tower, a monument dedicated to Canadians who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Wainwright's Historic Tribute to the Fallen

After the ceremony, the previously quiet streets of downtown Wainwright were lined with vehicles as many gathered at the local legion for a luncheon. The community will continue its healing journey by leaning on each other. Ceremonies were also held across Atlantic Canada. In downtown St. John's, N.L.

, a sombre parade arrived at Newfoundland's National War Memorial before a ceremony and a moment of silence at 11 a.m. In Halifax, people gathered at the Grand Parade square and at legions and cenotaphs across the regional municipality. Events were also scheduled in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, including at TD Station in Saint John and the cenotaph in Charlottetown.

Remembrance Day is marked on Nov. 11 to commemorate the signing of the armistice that ended First World War hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. This year marks the 81st anniversary of the end of the Second World War. In Canada, Remembrance Day is a federal statutory holiday.

Provinces and territories that also recognize it as a paid statutory holiday include British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon. In Ontario and Quebec, Nov. 11 is a regular work day for most private-sector workers and provincial government employees. Manitoba and Nova Scotia have distinct legislation.

Manitoba's Remembrance Day Act requires most industries to shut down, with exceptions for essential services, restaurants and hotels; retailers may open but not between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nova Scotia's act provides similar exceptions, but most grocery stores, retailers and malls must close. Banks, Canada Post, Service Canada, passport offices, Parliament and other federal government offices are closed across the country on Nov. 11.

Grocery stores and other retailers may be open in some provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, potentially with reduced hours. For the most up-to-date information, consult official provincial and municipal websites, and call local businesses to verify hours. In Ottawa, speakers including Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the sacrifices of CFB Wainwright. A top general said the tragedy is a reminder of the immense sacrifice military members and their families make.

The minister of national defence said Ottawa is keeping the CFB Wainwright victims and their families close to their hearts on Remembrance Day.