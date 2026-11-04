Hawaii jury awards three Canadians over C$55 million in Liana Shanti defamation case

A Hawaii civil jury found spiritual teacher Liana Shanti defamed three Canadians and awarded them more than C$55 million, as a W5 investigation details how she persuaded followers to leave Canada for Florida.

A Hawaii civil jury has found that self-described spiritual teacher Liana Shanti defamed three Canadians and awarded them more than C$55 million in damages. The verdict was delivered in August in Honolulu.

Shanti says she intends to appeal and has continued posting similar Instagram stories about the three and former followers. The case is the focus of part two of a five-part W5 investigation titled Fake Filtered Cult Leader. CTV News investigative correspondent Avery Haines examines the online presence that helped Shanti attract followers around the world. The report draws on interviews and extensive reporting with former members.

Also read Hawaii Jury Orders Canadian Cult Leader to Pay $40 Million

Spiritual Teacher Lured Canadians To Florida

Shanti is an online self-described spiritual teacher whose real name is Liane Wilson. She is based in Hawaii. Former members say she persuaded more than two dozen Canadians to move to Florida, telling them Canada had become a danger zone because of vaccine rules and public gathering restrictions. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in December 2022, 16 Canadians from in and around Regina, Sask.

, moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They say their spiritual instructor repeatedly told them Canada was becoming an oppressive state. She also shared conspiracy theories suggesting the vaccine was dangerous. She would speak of Canada literally turning into the depths of hell, says former Shanti student Amanda Brady.

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Brady says at one point Shanti likened Canada to The Handmaid s Tale, a dystopian book and television series about a totalitarian Christian theocracy that is especially oppressive for women. She says the group fully believed their lives and their children s lives were in danger if they stayed. Amanda Brady and her husband bought a large property in Jacksonville so the Canadian followers could all live together. They nicknamed it Destiny Manor.

Several of Shanti s followers took their children over the American border without the consent of the children s fathers, and some considered it an outright kidnapping. Amanda Brady s ex-husband, Wade Martin, is one of those fathers. When Amanda fled with their two daughters to Florida, he did not see them for much of the next four years. Speaking emotionally, Martin says they left little girls and came back still his little girls, but not really.

Fathers Lost Years With Children

He says it is four years he feels were stolen from him that no amount of money can ever get back. Martin does not completely blame his ex-wife. He says he feels there was somebody in Amanda s ear telling her what to do and that he does not think it was all Amanda s decision. Amanda agrees.

She says she does not know that she will ever be able to apologize enough to Wade for what happened, and says she absolutely understands his feelings. Amanda says Shanti had an overwhelming influence over everything she did. She has left the Shanti community and now believes she was part of a cult. Riley Lawson was one of the women who moved from Saskatchewan to Destiny Manor in Florida.

She says the group eventually became disillusioned with the advice and perceived restrictions Shanti put on them. Lawson says Shanti discouraged them from talking outside online platforms that she controlled. She says you start constantly feeling like you are being evaluated for what you do and do not do, and describes it as exhausting. She says that was her life for that whole time.

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During their time in Florida, people began to share frustrations and dissent about Shanti and her teachings, Lawson says. Eventually, all but one of them left the Shanti community and returned to Canada. Lawson says there were 10 or 15 of them who had been questioning things for quite some time but never brought it up because they were afraid somebody would turn on them, even their closest friends.

Shanti Allegedly Harassed Ex-Followers

Lawson says that when she decided to leave, Shanti targeted her and others. She says Shanti found out where she moved in Canada and the town, then told her whole community that the reason Lawson left the United States was because ICE was at her door, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lawson says that since they left, they have been bullied online and lied about.

Both Lawson and Amanda Brady say Shanti has a long history of vindictive behaviour, including doxxing people and sharing deeply personal information from what they thought were private conversations with their trusted teacher. Lawson says she knows there are going to be repercussions from her sitting down and talking about this. In the defamation case, the civil jury in Honolulu found that Shanti carried out a relentless online hate campaign against three Canadians connected to ex-wives in the Shanti community.

The trio were called child abusers, pedophile supporters and Satanists, among other things. One of the three Canadians awarded damages is Paula Haygarth. W5 repeatedly asked Liana Shanti for an interview. She declined.

Shanti Plans To Appeal Defamation Verdict

In an email to W5, she says she has a team of appellate experts who have given her a very high level of confidence that there are serious errors of law that are very strong grounds for appeal to overturn the jury verdict and order a new trial. She says she is simply repeating information other people have told her and that she believes to be true.

The one-hour special presentation of W5, Avery Haines Investigates, airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET live on W5 s official YouTube channel and on CTV and Crave.