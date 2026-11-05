W5 Investigation: Former Followers Say Liana Shanti Falsely Confirmed Sexual Abuse

In part three of a five-part W5 investigation, former followers allege that self-styled spiritual teacher Liana Shanti falsely confirmed sexual abuse memories, including cases they say never happened. Shanti denies the claims.

In part three of a five-part W5 investigation titled Fake Filtered Cult Leader, CTV News examines a self-described spiritual teacher whose online presence attracted followers worldwide.

W5 explores concerns raised by former members and questions about the organization behind a carefully curated public image. The report draws on interviews and extensive reporting. When Riley Lawson saw the Instagram message, she sat on the floor and cried. She knew her life would never be the same.

Also read Alleged cult leader Liana Shanti drew Canadians to Florida, civil jury awards $55 million

Riley Lawson Meets Spiritual Teacher

Riley is from Saskatchewan and was an online student of a Hawaii-based self-styled spiritual teacher who went by the name of Liana Shanti. Liana Shanti, whose real name is Liane Wilson, is an online spiritual teacher based in Hawaii. She had just completed an online meditation guided by Shanti's recorded voice with a hypnotic drone-like soundtrack. The meditation was titled Journey to the Chamber of Wounds.

It was meant to be a meditation that allows you to uncover wounds that you have experienced in your life, Riley told W5 in an interview at her home in Saskatchewan. That could range from somebody just making fun of you on the playground, to abuse. We were encouraged to listen several times a week, she said. In a trance-like state, Riley says a horrifying thought occurred to her.

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Could her father have sexually assaulted her when she was a little girl? It was not something that she had ever thought of before. She immediately messaged Liana Shanti on Instagram. I think I saw my dad molest me as a kid.

Is that what I saw? she recalls asking. W5 has seen the screenshot of the exchange with Shanti. Liana Shanti wrote, Yes, I am so sorry. He did.

Shanti Claims Psychic Abilities

The reason Riley Lawson believed that Liana Shanti could confirm such a thing is because Shanti claimed to have a supernatural power that many of her students passionately believed. She claimed to be psychic, says Riley. She spoke about her spiritual abilities and how she was privy to information that not every normal person has. W5 has seen a screenshot of Liana Shanti claiming that a sexual abuse memory was true.

The fallout was catastrophic. Riley told her mother, who believed her, and it led to her parents divorcing. Both she and her mother temporarily cut him out of their lives. Riley says he was broken and was forced to move into a basement apartment.

Riley now says she knows that memory was false. Her father did not abuse her as a child. Riley says she and many students felt pressure to find and publicly reveal traumatic events of abuse and when they did, they were celebrated. If I get there and uncover this, then this magic will happen in my life.

And I wanted the magic so bad that I created the memory to get there. I think that is what happened, she says. Riley Lawson was not the only follower for whom Shanti falsely confirmed sexual abuse. Amanda Brady, also from Saskatchewan, was a committed Liana Shanti follower for eight years and says she witnessed Shanti confirm sexual abuse many times.

The amount of screenshots that we have of her telling people that they were abused is astounding, she says. W5 has reviewed several screenshots of those false confirmations of abuse. One follower told Shanti she had a gut feeling that she was sexually abused and asked if it was her grandfather or her father. Shanti responded, I see your father.

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Followers Pay For Trauma Sessions

Another follower asked Shanti if a cousin who used to babysit her sexually abused her. Shanti wrote, Yes, a molestation that occurred that you can now clear. Amanda Brady says Shanti offered to clear or free followers from past traumas or negative energy. She would charge a fee for those sessions.

She told me once that my grandfather on my mom's side sexually abused me when I was young and I did not believe her, she says. I knew in my heart that that was not true. Amanda says she believes Shanti did it for a purpose. I believe that she has her own very sick and twisted agenda and it is part of her isolation tactics.

Cult Expert Investigates Claims

Because you need to cut off contact with those people, she says. Cult expert and host of the podcast The Cult Vault Kacey Baker says a vast number of former followers tell similar stories of Shanti confirming sexual abuse. Baker has interviewed more than 30 former Shanti followers, their families and other cult experts. What former members have described is a pattern that feels unbelievable, she says from her home studio in Liverpool, England.

Multiple reports of women experiencing the same type of abuse at the same point in their childhood and all of these repressed memories seem to be coming up after sessions or affirmations from Liana Shanti. But Kacey Baker says that psychic reputation held power and Shanti herself did not need to do anything to reinforce it.

If you are a new member within the community, you might have a whole host of people come to you and say, She is psychic, I have seen it, I have seen her do things, I have seen her predict things, she says. That social proofing along with confirmation bias is almost like a perfect storm for people to believe everything that she says.

Baker says some claim to have baited Shanti to see if she would confirm something they know did not happen. Former followers have gone to Liana Shanti saying, Did my uncle do this to me? knowing that that is not true because they did not live in proximity to that uncle. And she has come back and said, Yes, it happened at this age in this way. Kacey Baker has produced an 11-part podcast on Liana Shanti, called The Instascammer.

Liana Shanti refused requests from W5 for an interview. In emails, she wrote that she is on a campaign to advocate for people who have been abused and to publicly reveal the alleged abusers. The actual story is how violent abusers and pedophiles weaponize the family court system, coercive control, and the extreme lengths they go to silence a woman with the courage to expose them because I couldn't be gagged, she wrote.