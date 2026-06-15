Spain dominated possession but needed a late goal from Pablo Sarabia to overcome a resilient Cabo Verde side, with goalkeeper Vozinha making multiple saves to keep the match close.

In a thrilling first half of the international friendly match between Spain and Cabo Verde , Ferran Torres came close to opening the scoring but was denied by the crossbar.

The Cabo Verde goalkeeper, Vozinha, was forced into a series of crucial saves to keep the game scoreless. As the half progressed, Vozinha's heroics continued, with the shot-stopper making multiple stops to preserve the deadlock. The match, played at a neutral venue, showcased the resilience of the underdog Cabo Verde side against a dominant Spanish possession-based attack.

Torres, a key forward for Spain, consistently threatened the Cabo Verde defense with his pace and movement, but Vozinha's reflexes and positioning proved to be the difference in the first 45 minutes. Spain controlled the tempo from the outset, dictating play with short passes and fluid movement. The Spanish midfield, anchored by Rodri and Gavi, consistently fed balls into the channels for Torres and his strike partner Álvaro Morata.

Despite the pressure, Cabo Verde remained organized defensively, with their backline holding a high line to catch Spanish attackers offside. Vozinha, who plays for a club in the Portuguese league, showcased why he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in African football. His ability to read the game and react quickly under pressure kept his team in contention. The scoreless draw at halftime reflected the balance between Spain's creative flair and Cabo Verde's defensive discipline.

The second half saw Spain continue their dominance, but Cabo Verde grew in confidence as the match wore on. Coach Bubista's side began to counter-attack more effectively, with forward Jamiro Monteiro testing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea on a few occasions. The match ultimately ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain, with a late goal from substitute Pablo Sarabia breaking the deadlock.

The goal came after a defensive lapse from Cabo Verde, allowing Sarabia to slot home from a tight angle. Despite the loss, Vozinha was named man of the match for his outstanding performance, making seven saves overall. The friendly served as a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of their respective World Cup qualifiers. Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente praised his team's persistence, while Cabo Verde's coach highlighted his team's growing ability to compete against top-tier opposition





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Spain Cabo Verde Ferran Torres Vozinha Friendly Match

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