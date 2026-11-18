NASA's Voyager 1 has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth, meaning its radio signals take 24 hours to arrive. The milestone comes as the probe continues exploring interstellar space with dwindling power and just two operating instruments.

NASA's Voyager 1 has become the first human-made object to reach one light-day from Earth. This means a radio signal traveling at the speed of light takes 24 hours to reach the spacecraft.

That distance is roughly 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometres). Voyager 1 is now the farthest human-made object, a title it has held since 1998 when it surpassed NASA's Pioneer 10.

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Voyager Mission Manager Highlights Extraordinary Milestone

"It's never happened before, and it may never happen again - it's that kind of extraordinary," said Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Since its launch in September 1977, Voyager 1 has achieved many milestones. The probe and its twin, Voyager 2, which launched a month later, were originally built to last just five years and explore Jupiter and Saturn. Both have extended their missions nearly 10 times longer than expected.

"That they are still operating in a scientifically useful way after 49 years is a testament to the dedication and talent of those who designed and built them and those that continue to operate them," said William Kurth, a research scientist at the University of Iowa who began working on Voyager as a graduate student in 1974. He now leads the Voyager Plasma Wave Science investigation. The Voyager probes are now studying interstellar space.

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Voyager 1 left the heliosphere, a vast protective bubble generated by the sun's magnetic field, in 2012. Voyager 2 followed in 2018.

"We're having to figure out how to fly these machines to explore the interstellar medium, when they were really designed to explore the planets," Badaruddin said. "We're using very old machines to do something they weren't really designed to do. " Voyager 1 reached one light-day just after 5:16 a.m. ET Wednesday. It is now heading toward Gliese 445, a star more than 17 light-years away.

Deep Space Network Enables Slow Two Day Communication

NASA still sends commands and receives data using the Deep Space Network, a collection of large ground-based radio antennas. But communication is slow. Badaruddin compared it to a phone call. If you called someone on the other side of Earth, the signal would take less than one-tenth of a second to reach them, allowing a normal conversation.

But with Voyager 1, "our signals to the spacecraft move at the same speed, the speed of light, but it literally takes 24 hours for them to get to it," Badaruddin said.

"That's how far the spacecraft is from us. " Once a signal reaches Voyager 1, engineers wait another 24 hours for a response. "Operating a remote device with a round-trip communication time of two days requires a totally different mindset than any other operational scenario I can imagine," Kurth said in an email. Just a few weeks ago, NASA didn't hear from the probe for two days, raising fears that Voyager 1 might have been lost.

To keep the spacecraft running, NASA engineers have devised creative solutions.

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Engineers Fight Declining Plutonium Power On Aged Probes

"I think of it like pirates trying to avoid the laws of the land," Badaruddin said. "We try to avoid the laws of physics as we continue our journey. " The main problem is declining onboard power. Each probe has three thermoelectric generators that use plutonium as fuel.

The radioactive decay generates heat, which produces electrical power. Unlike solar panels, they don't need sunlight, but output drops as the plutonium breaks down. At launch, Voyager 1's generators supplied 470 watts, about the amount for a small household appliance like a blender. It now loses about 4 watts per year, producing roughly 210 watts.

Only two of the 10 scientific instruments on Voyager 1 are still running: the magnetometer, which analyzes magnetic fields, and the plasma wave subsystem, which studies charged particle density. Both are suited for interstellar space, where the probe travels at 38,000 miles per hour (61,155 kilometres per hour). NASA recently reshuffled power distribution, simultaneously turning off some non-scientific hardware and turning on others to save electricity while maintaining heat.

The computers must stay warm, and propellant lines must not freeze to allow maneuvers like pointing the antenna toward Earth.

"This summer we made a change where we turned off three onboard devices that used a lot of power, and turned on three devices that, in total, used less power than the three we turned off," Badaruddin said. "We chose the devices so that they were distributed around the spacecraft, so that all the propellant lines remained liquid and warm enough. " He called it the "Big Bang" because it was everything all at once.

This fix will allow the remaining instruments to work longer. Badaruddin said about a year of preparation went into convincing themselves the test was safe.