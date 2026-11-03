US midterm voting opens on final day as courts block Trump election moves and weather disrupts polls

Americans head to the polls Tuesday for midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, with early turnout expected to surpass 2022 levels and courts blocking several Trump administration election-related efforts.

Voting is underway across the United States on the final day of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and shape the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's term.

The outcome could also have significant consequences for Canada, with former U.S. ambassador to Canada David Jacobson saying a Big Democratic landslide is going to be good for Canada. Key races from Michigan to Alaska are being closely watched, with Michigan's midterm election focused heavily on Trump's auto tariffs and Alaska voters concerned about the economic impact of those tariffs.

Also read Americans vote in midterm elections seen as referendum on Trump second term

Early Voting Turnout High With Few Problems

Millions of Americans have already cast ballots, with early voting turnout on pace to eclipse that of the last midterm elections. In contrast to Trump's continued rhetoric about election cheating, voting so far has unfolded with relatively few problems. Trump has spent months trying to use the power of the presidency to influence how states run their elections, and his Justice and Homeland Security departments have been involved in a massive hunt for voters who are not U.S. citizens.

That effort included a made-for-the-cameras predawn operation that led to more than two dozen arrests in California. The Department of Justice planned its largest-ever effort to monitor Election Day polling places across all 50 states, countered by an even larger effort among Democrats and allied groups. At Trump's urging, the administration had also sued to block certification of Alaska's results if the outcome of the Senate race favored Democrats.

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Trump's constant false claims about widespread voter fraud led election officials and Democratic groups across the country to prepare for the possibility of immigration agents at voting sites or federal officers seizing voting machines. His administration has insisted that no armed federal officials would be guarding the polls on Election Day. In the run-up to Tuesday, none of the steps Democrats most feared had come to pass, and the administration's legal maneuvers had been largely blocked by the courts.

Courts Block Trump Election Interference Efforts

One of the most high-profile attempts to interfere in state elections was turned away Monday night by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected the administration's push to force California to set aside thousands of ballots as part of its search for noncitizen voters. In another Monday night ruling, a federal judge said the Trump administration must stop sending voter lists of alleged noncitizens to election officials.

Even the administration's own record of arrests and charges has demonstrated what research and state investigations have made clear for years, that instances of noncitizens casting ballots are extremely rare. Monday's rulings followed another defeat for Trump at the Supreme Court less than two months ago, when it rejected his attempt to limit mail balloting through changes at the Postal Service.

That directive was included in one of two executive orders Trump has signed during his second term that attempted to federalize certain aspects of elections, even though the Constitution gives the states, and sometimes Congress, the authority to set election rules. The courts have blocked the Trump administration's efforts to influence elections. Polling sites were opening Tuesday morning across much of the country, with few disruptions so far.

David Kastenberg, 65, a physician in Philadelphia, said he found voting easy and a great experience. He said he voted for all Democrats because he was extremely upset with what is happening in Washington, with President Trump's policies, and wants to see a change in Congress. I feel that there are threats to our democracy and I want to be part of correcting the course, he said.

Voting Issues Reported In Several States

In New York's suburban Westchester County, where some voters are casting ballots in a competitive U.S. House race, election officials said the tabulators that tally the votes were not accepting paper ballots. That required ballots to be placed in emergency bags for later counting. Election officials stressed that the ballots would remain secure and monitored, that they would later be counted and that voters could continue casting ballots while they worked to resolve the issue.

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One resident, registered Democrat Benjamin Hort, said he opted not to cast a provisional ballot Tuesday and plans to come back later in the day, when he hoped the machines would be operational. I'll wait as long as I have to, Hort said. You would think they would have tested the machines. Not ideal.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement that he had directed county officials, including from the law department, to monitor the voting and ensure voters are able to cast their ballots. He called the situation unacceptable and said he would appoint a bipartisan team to review the decisions and failures that led to this debacle.

At polling locations across Florida's Broward County, voting was delayed for 20 minutes after polls opened because a new voting system safety feature malfunctioned, officials said. Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott apologized to voters who had to wait, and said some left before they were able to vote. The problem was solved by 7:20 a.m., and Scott encouraged those who left to return. He did not have an estimate for how many people left.

Heavy rains and flash flooding in a swath of the Southwest were expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places in parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Election administrators in the Navajo Nation announced changes to several of its polling locations, and in Utah's rural San Juan County, voters were being allowed to vote electronically on Tuesday because some of them may not be able to reach polling places.

Flooding in eight Florida counties also prompted some last-minute polling location changes in the state. Receding floodwaters have left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the US Southwest, complicating access for voters in affected areas. Election administrators and voting rights groups said they were watching for any signs of intimidation or interference.

The final results will determine whether Trump's party keeps control of Congress, with Democrat Hakeem Jeffries among those saying Trump's agenda will come to a grinding halt if Democrats take the Senate. Control of Congress will shape the remainder of Trump's second term and have lasting implications for the United States and its allies, including Canada.