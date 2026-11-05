Voters Blame Trump Policies for Inflation, Democrats Win Midterm Elections

Democrats made major gains in the midterm elections as voters blamed President Trump's policies for inflation and high costs, according to an AP Voter Poll of about 100,000 voters.

Democrats won major victories in Tuesday's midterm elections as voters punished Republicans over inflation and the cost of living. Most voters said President Donald Trump's own policies had smothered growth and driven costs higher, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of roughly 100,000 midterm voters.

The losses came in House, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's policies fueled inflation. By contrast, only about half of 2022 midterm voters said this about Democrat Joe Biden's policies, according to AP VoteCast. Consumer prices are up 3.7 per cent over the past 12 months.

Also read Democrats Poised for Major Congressional Gains in Midterms Amid Voter Anger Over Trump Policies

Inflation And Tariffs Hurt Trumps Message

That is higher than the 3 per cent inflation rate when Trump began his second term. The president's message that the fault lay with Biden did not land with the electorate. Americans saw prices start to climb with Trump's chaotic rash of tariffs last year. Energy costs spiked after he launched a war with Iran in February.

Voters in states from California to Mississippi broadly agreed that Trump's taxes on foreign imports have done more harm than good. Trump had campaigned with a decidedly deaf ear to these concerns. I've done a great job, Trump said at one of his final midterm rallies in Iowa. Prices are coming way down.

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That claim conflicted with the inflation numbers voters experienced in their daily lives. The president told reporters on Wednesday that the Iran war drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term. He said he felt the choice to fight Iran was worth it because of its push for nuclear weapons. If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, he said.

There is no guarantee that a House and Senate with a Democratic majority can fix an economy pestered by uncomfortably high inflation. Trump and Congress would likely need to work on a bipartisan basis, or simply keep the economy stable enough to let the Federal Reserve ratchet down inflation through its setting of interest rates. But voters did prefer Democrats to the status quo of a president who could govern with little to no congressional pushback from Republicans.

About 9 in 10 voters said the cost of living was a crucial or major factor in their vote for Congress. And about 6 in 10 of this group backed Democratic candidates in their local House races. Democratic victories in Tuesday's midterms signaled that most voters don't believe the economy or Trump is working for them. The results matched what voters had been telling pollsters for months, but Trump had campaigned with a different message.

The underlying economy is stronger than many Americans think. The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 10 per cent so far this year. The unemployment rate is at a healthy 4.2 per cent. Investors greeted the news of Democratic wins as a positive with stocks up on Wednesday.

Voters Doubt Artificial Intelligence Benefits

Still, the major driver of growth has been the buildout of artificial intelligence. Trump has actively stoked this boom by refusing to codify more aggressive federal oversight. But voters don't share Trump's optimism about AI, which he has renamed super intelligence in federal documents. Instead of buying the arguments that AI would increase productivity and accelerate growth, about 6 in 10 voters said AI will do more to hurt society.

The technology could displace workers as jobs get automated. It could also be a financial bubble that if popped could wreak havoc on retirement savings. Despite the anxiety, only about one-quarter of voters said AI was a crucial factor in their vote. Tech billionaires such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk have become frequent guests of Trump.

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Wealth Gap Concerns Dominate Voter Views

They have attended state dinners or jetted abroad with the president. But the growing concentration of wealth has been disconcerting for voters. Nationwide, about 7 in 10 voters said the economy favors the wealthy. Only about 3 in 10 said it's fair to everyday Americans.

The wealth gap has become so extreme that even a majority of voters with a 2025 household income of US$300,000 or more in the tech-heavy state of California felt the economy was tilted toward the rich. Still, a slight majority of voters across the country had a somewhat or very favorable impression of capitalism. About one-third strongly or somewhat favor socialism.

Healthcare Costs And Income Divide Voters

But the election suggested that voters believe the government should use its heft to help reduce the cost of healthcare. About 6 in 10 said they wanted the government to play a bigger role in addressing medical expenses. Most voters said Trump's policies have made healthcare costs worse. How voters felt about the overall economy generally depended on the size of their paychecks.

While Trump campaigned on stats suggesting record low poverty, the working poor saw their own finances as crumbling. For those earning less than $50,000 a year, about 6 in 10 said they were worse off now than they were two years ago before Trump became president. People with higher incomes felt better about the economy, but that created a different political priority. Higher-income voters expressed greater concern about the state of American democracy.

Those prioritizing democratic integrity overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates. The election outcome poses a challenge for governance. The Trump administration has previously unilaterally laid off federal workers, altered spending, and imposed tariffs that were later ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. Those actions would normally require congressional support or approval.

The path forward likely requires bipartisan cooperation to stabilize the economy and allow the Federal Reserve to manage inflation.