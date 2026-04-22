Volunteer Terrace Combats Senior Isolation with Innovative Programs

Volunteer Terrace in Thornhill, BC, is using United Way-supported programs like TAPS and Better at Home to address social isolation in seniors, focusing on connection and holistic wellbeing. These initiatives provide practical support, friendly visits, and opportunities for community engagement, improving the quality of life for seniors in the region.

The Volunteer Terrace in Thornhill , British Columbia , is actively combating social isolation among seniors through a variety of programs, notably its Therapeutic Activation Programs for Seniors ( TAPS ) and Better at Home, both supported by the United Way of BC.

These initiatives represent a shift in approach to senior care, moving away from solely addressing medical concerns to focusing on the holistic wellbeing of individuals and recognizing the profound impact of social connection on overall health. Tracey Davidson, Executive Director of Volunteer Terrace, emphasizes that the core principle behind these programs is acknowledging and addressing the loneliness that often accompanies social isolation, a problem acutely felt during the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions severely limited contact for many, particularly those living alone.

The United Way’s implementation of ‘social prescribing’ extends this philosophy to communities, highlighting the importance of interpersonal relationships as a vital component of healthy living. This approach reframes the interaction with clients, shifting the focus from ‘what’s the matter with you’ to ‘what matters to you’, allowing Volunteer Terrace to identify and address a wider range of needs beyond purely medical ones. Volunteer Terrace’s engagement with its clients reveals a multitude of everyday challenges that impact their quality of life.

These can range from concerns about food affordability and access to groceries to simply needing assistance with daily tasks. The organization’s programs aim to fill these gaps, mirroring the support traditionally provided by extended families or faith-based communities. Better at Home, funded through a provincial grant distributed by the United Way, offers light housekeeping services to seniors aged 65 and over, enabling them to maintain their independence and remain in their homes for longer.

Crucially, the program also incorporates regular friendly visits from volunteers, providing not just practical assistance but also a valuable opportunity for social interaction and a listening ear. These visits are designed to foster connection and allow volunteers to gain insight into the seniors’ lives, identifying any additional needs or concerns that may arise. The emphasis on listening is paramount, as it allows for a deeper understanding of the individual’s circumstances and facilitates a more personalized approach to support.

This proactive identification of needs is a key element of the social prescribing model, ensuring that seniors receive assistance tailored to their specific requirements. The recent addition of TAPS represents an exciting new development for Volunteer Terrace, expanding its reach to individuals aged 55 and over. Operating from rented space at the Northwest Trades and Employment Centre in Thornhill, TAPS introduces a unique element – a dedicated van service offering guided tours of the region.

This initiative directly addresses the limitations faced by seniors who may have reduced mobility or limited access to transportation, providing them with the opportunity to experience the beauty and diversity of the Northwest. The tours are designed to combat isolation by fostering a sense of community and shared experience, while also promoting physical and mental wellbeing through exposure to the outdoors.

Davidson highlights that TAPS is about more than just sightseeing; it’s about providing opportunities for engagement and connection that might otherwise be unavailable. By actively removing barriers to participation, Volunteer Terrace is demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all seniors have the chance to live fulfilling and connected lives.

The success of these programs underscores the growing recognition of social connection as a fundamental determinant of health and wellbeing, and the vital role that community organizations play in addressing the challenges of social isolation among seniors





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Seniors Social Isolation Volunteer Terrace United Way TAPS Better At Home Community Programs Senior Care Thornhill British Columbia

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