Volleyball Canada parts ways with men's national team head coach Dan Lewis

Volleyball Canada announced it has parted ways with men's national team head coach Dan Lewis, who was named indoor head coach in early 2025 and led the team through two international seasons and an Olympic qualifying tournament.

Volleyball Canada announced Wednesday that it has parted ways with men's national team head coach Dan Lewis. The decision ends Lewis's tenure after he was named indoor head coach in early 2025.

Lewis led the team through two international seasons and a recent Olympic qualifying tournament in Moncton, N.B. , where Canada fell 3-1 to Cuba in the final. The qualifying event was held in Moncton, New Brunswick. The announcement was made on November 4, 2026, with the story first reported by The Canadian Press at 1:59 p.m. EST.

Also read Canada funds De Havilland Canada water bomber production expansion

Canada Coach Dan Lewis Parted Ways

The move comes after Canada's recent Olympic qualifying tournament final loss to Cuba. The team had also competed in Volleyball Nations League action in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, where Lewis was seen coaching against Germany. A photo from that match shows Canada's head coach Dan Lewis looking on as the team competes with Germany in Volleyball Nations League action in Ottawa, captured by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. Lewis, from Oakville, Ont.

Advertisement

, currently coaches professional team Alterna Stade Poitevin in France. He played professionally in Europe and as a libero for Canada from 2001 until 2016. Before becoming head coach, Lewis served as an assistant coach with the men's national team, including at the Tokyo Olympics, and as head coach of the Next Gen program. He helped Canada win gold at the NORCECA Pan Am Cup.

Kerry MacDonald Praises Dan Lewis

Volleyball Canada chief of sport Kerry MacDonald said in a release, Dan has given a great deal to Volleyball Canada and to the program over the years, and I have a tremendous amount of appreciation for his contributions. On behalf of Volleyball Canada, we wish him the best. Lewis's coaching career with Volleyball Canada spans multiple roles, from assistant coach to Next Gen head coach and then national team head coach.

The parting of ways was confirmed by Volleyball Canada on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The Canadian Press first published this report on the same day. Lewis's professional coaching role with Alterna Stade Poitevin in France continues. His playing career included time in Europe and as a libero for Canada from 2001 to 2016.

Advertisement

Program Looks for New Head Coach

Volleyball Canada expressed appreciation for Lewis's contributions and wished him well in the future. The national team program will now look for a new head coach. The news was published alongside other stories on November 4, 2026, but the focus remains on the change in leadership for Canada's men's national volleyball team. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026, with the announcement coming from Volleyball Canada earlier that day.

The decision marks a significant change for the program as it moves forward without Lewis at the helm.