Volkanovski Criticizes Tsarukyan for Not Weighing In as Backup at UFC Freedom 250

Alexander Volkanovski comments on Arman Tsarukyan's decision to not serve as backup fighter, using Diego Lopes as an example of how being a company man leads to opportunities.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship held UFC Freedom 250 at the White House last weekend, and while the event itself was a spectacle, the discussions surrounding fighter decisions have dominated post-fight chatter.

One notable talking point involves Arman Tsarukyan, who declined to serve as the backup fighter for the main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. Tsarukyan had previously stated that he would only step in as a backup if he believed there was a serious chance someone would withdraw. He ultimately opted out, a decision that has drawn criticism from UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who argued that fighting as a backup can lead to significant opportunities.

Volkanovski pointed to the example of Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes, who has repeatedly stepped up on short notice. According to Volkanovski, the UFC values loyalty and rewards those who are willing to be company men. Lopes has been featured on three historic cards: UFC 300, Noche UFC at the Sphere, and UFC Freedom 250. His willingness to take fights on short notice earned him two title shots against Volkanovski within nine months, though he fell short on both occasions.

The champion emphasized that the UFC provides opportunities to those who prove themselves reliable and exciting. He stated, The UFC likes to favor you if you do them a favor and be a company man. They will look after you. Look at Lopes and the opportunities that blokes getting.

He was at all those events, so they give him this and that. He got two title fights in a row. If you do these things, you are exciting, and you are a company man, they will look after you. This situation highlights the precarious nature of career advancement in the UFC, especially for fighters in the lightweight division.

Tsarukyan, currently ranked highly in the lightweight rankings, has already lost a title shot opportunity after pulling out of a scheduled championship bout against Islam Makhachev last year. By choosing not to weigh in as the backup for the White House event, Tsarukyan may have further damaged his chances of securing another title shot. Despite this, Tsarukyan has expressed confidence in his abilities, claiming that nobody in the lightweight division can beat him right now.

However, actions speak louder than words, and his hesitancy to step up could be a setback in his quest for gold. The lightweight division remains crowded with contenders like Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, all vying for a shot at the champion.

Volkanovski's remarks serve as a reminder that in the UFC, being willing to fight at any time and against any opponent can be the key to success, while reluctance can lead to missed opportunities and a longer path to the title





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UFC Alexander Volkanovski Arman Tsarukyan Diego Lopes Backup Fighter

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