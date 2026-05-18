Volatile Ethereum Market After Sharp Liquidation Wave

The recent liquidation spike in Ethereum, which wiped out nearly $246 million in long positions, has led to a volatile market. Traders are closely monitoring the $2015 demand zone for signs of buyer strength or further correction risk, as the broader structure does not fully point toward a trend breakdown. The next move may depend on whether buyers return aggressively near support or continue staying defensive.

Ethereum entered a volatile stretch after a sharp liquidation wave erased bullish positions across the market. Over the past 24 hours, nearly $246 million in long positions were wiped out, forcing prices lower and reducing volume.

Lower volume often reduces the market's ability to absorb aggressive selling, leaving prices vulnerable to sharper downside swings. The recent liquidation spike reflected how quickly bullish sentiment weakened after Ethereum lost momentum. When leveraged long positions begin closing rapidly, the selling pressure tends to feed on itself, accelerating short-term declines. Fewer buyers stepped in during the decline, limiting the market's ability to slow the downward move.

Traders are closely watching the $2015 demand zone for signs of buyer strength or further correction risk. Despite the heavy liquidation pressure, the broader structure did not fully point toward a trend breakdown, and the move appeared closer to a leverage reset following an extended period of bullish positioning. The next move may depend on whether buyers return aggressively near support or continue staying defensive





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Ethereum Liquidation Wave Bullish Positions Volatility Support Levels Demand Zone Trend Breakdown Leverage Reset Buyer Strength Correction Risk

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