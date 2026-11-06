Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gifts Mother New Lexus LX SUV in Dominican Republic

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gifted his mother a new Lexus LX SUV, as shown in Instagram stories and a YouTube vlog documenting a family visit to the Dominican Republic.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gifted his mother a new Lexus LX SUV, sharing the moment on Instagram on Thursday. The SUV features a caramel sunset leather interior, available only on Executive VIP models for 2026 and 2027, adding roughly $42,000 to a base price of about $150,000.

The posts showed his mother, Riquelma Ramos, seated in the driver seat with a large red bow on the hood. In one image, she flashes a peace sign with a wide, toothy grin while holding the steering wheel with her free hand. Guerrero captioned the photo Te amo te mereces eso y mas, which translates to I love you, you deserve that and more. The caption framed the vehicle as a personal gesture of appreciation.

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A separate YouTube video posted to his Team Guerrero 27 account documented the same day, which Guerrero described as an unforgettable day. The vlog shows him visiting his mother at her home in Gurabo, a suburb in the northeast section of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. The video also captured Guerrero, his family, and friends attending an Eladio Carrion concert on Halloween night.

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Guerrero's Tough Season And Contract

Carrion performed in the same area during that visit, and the footage forms a major part of the family-focused content. The day was documented as part of Guerrero's off-season break. He is coming off a difficult season for the Toronto Blue Jays, a team that struggled offensively and hit only nine home runs this year. The personal gift comes after a period of public criticism directed at the player.

Guerrero came under fire for comments he made about the 14-year, $500-million contract extension he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025. He later walked those comments back and apologized publicly. Guerrero has said he will spend the off-season resting both physically and mentally. His stated goal is to return the following season strong and focused for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Family Time And Off Season Break

The gift and the vlog offer a glimpse of how the first baseman plans to spend part of his break, with family time in the Dominican Republic taking center stage. For Toronto Blue Jays supporters, the next major milestone will be the start of the following season, when Guerrero aims to return to the lineup with the rest he has described. The team will look for improved offensive production after a year in which it hit only nine home runs.

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Guerrero remains a central figure for the Blue Jays as they plan for the future. The SUV gift was shared through Guerrero's social media account and quickly drew attention. The Lexus LX is a full-size luxury SUV, and the Executive VIP trim is a high-end configuration for the 2026 and 2027 model years. The caramel sunset leather interior is exclusive to that trim and represents a significant upgrade over the base price.

Guerrero's vlog also showed him spending time with family and friends in his home country. The Eladio Carrion concert on Halloween night was part of the visit, and Carrion performed in the same area. The footage highlights Guerrero's focus on family during the off-season.