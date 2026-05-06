Virtual Protocol Surges as Investor Base Expands and Technical Breakout Signals Bullish Trend toward 1 Dollar

Virtual Protocol experiences a significant price rally driven by a growing number of holders and strong capital inflows, with technical indicators suggesting a move toward the 1 dollar mark.

The recent performance of Virtual Protocol has caught the attention of market analysts, with an 11 percent upside that appears to be far from accidental.

This price movement is the culmination of a steady and calculated buildup in trading activity, mirrored by a significant increase in participation across the entire network ecosystem. The acceleration in user growth has been a primary catalyst for the latest rally, as a broader sense of optimism permeates the community.

When examining the underlying fundamentals, it becomes clear that the current surge is not merely a speculative spike but is instead supported by structural improvements that have been developing since mid-April. A critical metric in this growth story is the expansion of the holder base. Since April 13, the number of unique wallets holding the VIRTUAL token has climbed by an additional 10,000 addresses, bringing the total count to an impressive 1.06 million wallets.

This sustained accumulation suggests that a new wave of investors is entering the market with a long-term perspective, prioritizing strategic positioning over short-term profit-taking. From a technical perspective, the price action of VIRTUAL is exhibiting a classic breakout structure that strongly supports the possibility of continued upward momentum. For an extended period, the asset was trapped within a consolidation range that acted as a ceiling for price growth.

This specific structure was characterized by a steadily rising support trendline coupled with a firm horizontal resistance level. In technical analysis, such a pattern often serves as a coiled spring, where energy builds up until a decisive breach occurs. Having now broken through this resistance, the path is cleared for the asset to target the psychological milestone of 1 dollar. If the current momentum remains intact, the next logical extension could see the price pushing toward the 1.19 dollar mark.

A sustained close above the blue resistance zone would imply a potential upside of approximately 16 percent to reach the 1 dollar level, and as much as 40 percent to reach the higher target of 1.19 dollars, maintaining a decisively bullish bias. Further validation of this bullish thesis can be found in the momentum indicators, which confirm the strength of the current capital inflows.

The Bull Bear Power indicator, which is designed to measure the relative strength between buyers and sellers, has surged to its highest point in eight days. This indicates that bulls have seized control of the market narrative and are aggressively driving the price higher. Simultaneously, the Money Flow Index is signaling a powerful rotation of capital into the asset.

Currently sitting at a level of 78, the index is approaching overbought territory, which in this context highlights the sheer intensity of the accumulation phase. While overbought conditions can sometimes signal a correction, the strong fundamental backdrop suggests that the demand is organic and robust. As long as capital continues to flow into the Virtual Protocol ecosystem, the trajectory toward the 1 dollar mark remains highly probable. The shift in market sentiment provides the final piece of the puzzle.

Since the beginning of May, there has been a measurable increase in the proportion of investors who maintain a bullish long-term outlook, with a rise of 2.25 percent. This shift reflects a growing confidence in the long-term viability and utility of the protocol. When combining the expanding investor base, the technical breakout, and the aggressive capital inflows, it becomes evident that VIRTUAL is positioned for a significant move.

The combination of organic user growth and positive technical signals creates a synergy that often leads to sustained rallies. Investors are now closely watching to see if the asset can maintain its position above key support levels as it attempts to recapture levels not seen since 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the asset's market history and overall valuation





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