Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Democrats' Congressional Map

The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that the legislative process employed to advance a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia. The court struck down the Democrats' map, leaving only one GOP Congressional seat.

We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia. This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.

The State Supreme Court has *STRUCK DOWN* the Democrats' map that would've left only 1 GOP Congressional seat. The congressional district maps issued by this Court in 2021 pursuant to Article II, Section 6-A of the Constitution of Virginia remain the governing maps for the upcoming 2026 congressional elections





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Virginia Supreme Court Article XII Section 1 Constitutional Amendment Partisan Gerrymandering Congressional Maps

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