Virginia School Shooting: Former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker Goes to Trial for Child Neglect

A former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia is set to go to trial, accused of ignoring warnings that a 6-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school, which was later used to shoot his first-grade teacher. The charges allege Parker 'did commit a willful act or omission in the care of such students, in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.' The shooting sent shockwaves through the community and the country, with many wondering how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher. Last November, a jury awarded $10 million to Abby Zwerner, siding with her claims in a lawsuit that Parker ignored repeated warnings about the child's gun.

A former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia is set to go to trial, accused of ignoring warnings that a 6-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school, which was later used to shoot his first-grade teacher.

Ebony Parker is charged with eight counts of felony child neglect, one for each of the eight bullets in the gun. The shooting sent shockwaves through the community and the country, with many wondering how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher. Last November, a jury awarded $10 million to Abby Zwerner, siding with her claims in a lawsuit that Parker ignored repeated warnings about the child's gun.

Parker was the only defendant in the lawsuit, and a judge previously dismissed the district's superintendent and the school principal as defendants





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Richneck Elementary School Ebony Parker Abby Zwerner Child Neglect Loaded Gun School Shooting Military Shipbuilding Community Jury Award Ex-Assistant Principal Warning Gun Access Teacher Shooting

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