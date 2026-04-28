Virginia Redistricting Map Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny

The Virginia Supreme Court is reviewing a Republican challenge to the state’s newly redrawn congressional map, focusing on claims of procedural violations related to special sessions and early voting. The case could significantly impact the upcoming midterm elections and the political landscape in Virginia.

The future of Virginia ’s congressional map hangs in the balance as the Virginia Supreme Court deliberates over a challenge brought by Republicans against the redistricting plan approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

The core of the Republican argument centers on alleged procedural violations, specifically claims that Democrats failed to provide sufficient notice to voters regarding the new maps and disregarded established deadlines for special sessions. Despite a statewide vote in April where 51% of Virginians approved the redrawn map, Republicans maintain the amendment should be invalidated. They argue the process was fundamentally flawed, undermining the integrity of the constitutional amendment process.

The legal battle revolves around the timing and manner in which the redistricting amendment was passed. Democrats initially approved the amendment in October of the previous year, and again in January, sandwiching the approvals around the November general election, as required by Virginia’s constitution for amendments.

However, Republicans contend that the initial approval occurred within an improperly extended special session originally convened by then-Governor Glenn Youngkin in 2024 to address the state budget. They argue that because the special session was called for a specific purpose – the budget – the legislature should not have been able to consider unrelated matters like redistricting.

Attorneys for the Republicans, like Thomas McCarthy, emphasized Virginia’s historical distrust of concentrated legislative power and the strict limitations placed on special sessions to prevent what they describe as a ‘permanent legislature. ’ McCarthy asserted that the legislature would not have even considered the referendum without the improperly prolonged special session, and that the initial convening of the session lacked the necessary two-thirds majority vote.

Conversely, Virginia’s legal representatives, including Solicitor General Tillman Breckenridge and attorney Matthew Seligman, defend the process as legitimate. They argue that the legislature was within its rights to remain in recess for an extended period during the special session and that the actual legislative work conducted was limited to 14 days. They also countered the Republican claim that the extended session was improper, stating it wasn’t forced upon anyone. A key point of contention also involves early voting.

Republicans argue that early voting effectively expands the duration of an ‘election’ beyond the traditional Election Day, potentially allowing voters to cast ballots before fully understanding the implications of the redistricting plan. They recently made a similar argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, advocating for a strict one-day definition of an ‘election. ’ However, in this case, they are urging the Virginia Supreme Court to consider the entire election period, including early voting, when evaluating the amendment’s validity.

Justice Wesley Russell of the Virginia Supreme Court expressed particular concern about the fairness of early voting, questioning whether voters who cast ballots early might have changed their stance on redistricting had they had more information. Seligman responded that the risk of changing opinions is inherent in early voting and that voters always have the option to vote on Election Day.

The court’s decision will have significant implications for the upcoming midterm elections and the balance of power in Virginia’s congressional delegation





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