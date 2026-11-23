Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits Monday accusing Elon Musk's companies of prioritizing profit over safety by stripping safeguards from the Grok AI chatbot, allowing it to generate child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual intimate images.

Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits Monday accusing Elon Musk's businesses of harming consumers by avoiding safeguards when they designed and launched the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot, which is capable of creating sexualized images.

The attorneys general brought their similar cases under their states' consumer protection statutes. The lawsuits named several Musk companies and subsidiaries as defendants, including SpaceX, the social platform X, and SpaceX Super Intelligence, or SpaceXSI, the AI subsidiary of SpaceX. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the companies prioritized their business model over the safety of millions of people.

Also read Virginia, Oregon Sue SpaceX Over Grok AI's Creation Of Child Sexual Abuse Images And Videos

To push its lagging product Grok to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a spicy mode built to produce nudity, Jones said in the lawsuit. For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature. Grok, which can be accessed through Musk's social media platform X, rolled out image generation and editing features to all users in December 2025, according to the Virginia lawsuit.

Grok Generates Millions of Sexualized Images

By January, the tool had sparked a global backlash after it became clear Grok users could create realistic-looking but fake sexualized images of people. Researchers warned that some appeared to depict children. The Virginia lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children.

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As the Virginia lawsuit put it, X was flooded with sexualized content, primarily of women. At least two countries, Malaysia and Indonesia, announced temporary bans and other nations said they were launching or widening investigations. In response, Grok prevented non-paying users from generating or editing images. The change did not stop users from making more non-consensual sexualized images; it simply made that generation profitable, Virginia's lawsuit said.

The developer of Grok, which was then known as xAI, has since rebranded as SpaceX Super Intelligence. Virginia argued that most major AI developers designed their products so they could not be used to produce sexualized images to avoid the generation of nonconsensual content. Defendants declined to implement these safeguards, the lawsuit said.

AI System Prompts Minimized Safety Restrictions

Defendants published system prompt materials, the set of instructions that guides the AI model's behavior, told Grok to assume good intent, stated that terms such as teenage or girl do not necessarily imply underage, and imposed minimal restrictions on sexual content. The lawsuit noted that xAI marketed Grok from the outset as a tool that would answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.

It argued X made false, deceptive or misleading statements in January about changes intended to prevent Grok from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothes. Users could still create nonconsensual sexualized imagery through a standalone app and website, the lawsuit said. When users openly traded jailbreak prompts to get around what limits Grok did have on sexualized images, Musk's companies failed to promptly address the exploits, the Virginia lawsuit alleged.

In a statement, SpaceXSI said sexual content involving minors whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent. It has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent. The company said it had acted promptly to tighten protections when bad actors found ways to misuse Grok's image and video generation tool.

If users try to break its safeguards to generate nonconsensual content, the company said, it takes appropriate measures, including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement. Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors, the statement said.

Virginia Seeks Penalties Under Consumer Protection Law

Virginia's lawsuit, filed in a state court in Richmond, argued that the Musk companies violated the state's consumer protection law by misrepresenting that they implemented and enforced safeguards to protect consumers from exposure to harmful sexualized imagery on their platforms. It asked the court for US$2,500 for each willful violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, with an exact number to be proven at trial.

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It also asked a judge to prevent the companies from further violating the consumer protection laws and force the defendants to give up any ill-gotten gains acquired in connection with the alleged violations. The Oregon lawsuit makes a similar request. The lawsuits seek damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it. Today's filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable, Jones said in a statement. In an interview with Reuters ahead of Monday's filings, Jones said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, including on artificial intelligence, which has faced relatively little federal regulation so far.

States Sue After Investigations Into Grok

Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue. SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say non-consensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok. In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is suing SpaceX after Grok users generated sexualized images of her.

The company has denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy. In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing where it is illegal. SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October.

Reuters found in early February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned the subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material. SpaceX is suing at least two people in the US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material.

The lawsuits come as states across the country have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their residents. The lawsuits also come at a time of growing concern about AI's risks for children, from its impact on brain development to the unhealthy relationships many young people have formed with chatbots.

Both lawsuits draw heavily on news outlets' investigative reporting about the rollout of the tool, the backlash and the company's response to it.