Virginia Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole for Murder of Wife and Fall Guy

Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife and a man who was lured to the couple's home as a fall guy. Banfield claimed self-defense, but prosecutors said that he and au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães set up Joseph Ryan in a scheme to get rid of Christine Banfield.

A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife and a man who was lured to the couple's home as a fall guy .

Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, claimed that he shot Joseph Ryan after he came across Ryan attacking his wife on the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. But prosecutors said that Banfield and au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães set Ryan up in a scheme to get rid of Christine Banfield, a pediatric intensive care nurse. Judge Penney Azcarate called Banfield's actions evil and calculated.

In addition to murder, jurors convicted Banfield of child endangerment because the couple's daughter was home during the killings





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Brendan Banfield Virginia Murder Au Pair Juliana Peres Magalhães Joseph Ryan Self-Defense Scheme Christine Banfield Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse Child Endangerment Luring Trap Impact Money Custody Sexual Encounter Website For Sexual Fetishes Staged The Scene Knife Shooting Murder Fall Guy Au Pair Affair

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