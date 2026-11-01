Virginia Hicks Named Canada's 2026 Silver Cross Mother for Remembrance Day

Virginia Hicks is Canada's 2026 National Silver Cross Mother. She will lay a wreath at Ottawa's National War Memorial honoring mothers who lost children in military service.

FRANKFORD, Ont. - Virginia Hicks has been officially named Canada's 2026 National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion. This prestigious title recognizes her status as a bereaved parent and her role in honoring military sacrifice. On Remembrance Day, she will perform a solemn duty at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. She will lay a wreath on behalf of every Canadian mother who has lost a child during military service. This act serves as a central symbol of national grief and remembrance for families affected by the loss of their children in uniform.

Hicks Honors Daughter Mariebeth Short in Tribute

Hicks lost her own daughter, 22-year-old Sapper Mariebeth Short, in a tragic training accident in 2002. When asked about her feelings regarding the appointment, Hicks expressed deep gratitude mixed with surprise. She stated that she is very honoured to hold the title of Silver Cross Mother. During the wreath-laying ceremony, she expects her thoughts to remain with her daughter. She also plans to consider the emotions of all other parents who have suffered similar losses. Hicks noted that while the honour is meaningful, she wishes there would never be another Silver Cross Mother needed.

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Virginia Hicks Military Service and Family Background

Virginia Hicks is a veteran herself, having served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for nearly 30 years. Her work focused on logistics and supply chain management, driven by a desire to make a meaningful difference. Her family has a long history of military involvement. Her father served as a military firefighter, and her grandfather was an airman. Additionally, her mother's three uncles served during the Second World War. Her husband, Brian, also spent three decades in the military, working as a construction engineer. This deep-rooted service background influenced her daughter's decision to join the armed forces.

Mariebeth Short Life and Training Accident Details

Sapper Mariebeth Short had her own motivations for signing up, including meeting new people and seeking adventures. Born in Comox, B.C., she initially hoped to become a navigator in the navy. However, her math skills did not meet the required standards. Recruiters offered her other options, and she chose combat engineering after turning 20. Her parents were initially skeptical of her choice due to her small stature. Hicks described her daughter as four foot 11 and 95 pounds soaking wet. Despite their uncertainty, they recognized her determination to prove herself wrong.

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Short quickly earned respect from her colleagues for her strength and willingness to take on any job. Coworkers nicknamed her Shorty, a term that reflected her presence rather than her ambition. She was known for hauling pins weighing more than 16 kilograms, two at a time, and fitting them underneath bridges. In September 2002, she was preparing for her first deployment to either Bosnia or Afghanistan. Her unit was participating in a training exercise involving light armoured vehicles. The Friday before the incident, she called her parents, visibly excited about the upcoming training.

The Incident and Aftermath of the Tragedy

On the morning of the exercise, Short told her mother she would be the first to drive the vehicle. Later that day, she was standing in the gunner's hatch when the vehicle rolled twice and landed on its side. Hicks revealed that her daughter was underneath the vehicle twice during the roll. A subsequent military investigation determined that there was a defect in the wheel assembly from the time the vehicle was built. When a military padre arrived to deliver the news, Hicks initially refused to believe him. She insisted that it was not possible given her daughter's excitement from the morning.

Short was given a full military funeral in Trenton, which was attended by hundreds of soldiers. She was buried in her uniform, and the only piece her mother retains is Short's beret. Hicks received the Memorial Cross, commonly known as the Silver Cross, in 2009. She was surprised by this recognition because she believed the award only applied to families of those killed overseas. She later learned that the cross is awarded for any death in service of the country, whether overseas, in training, or in work-related accidents.

Advocacy for Training Safety and Awareness

At the time of Short's death, the Memorial Cross was limited to deaths on overseas missions. Rule changes in 2007 and 2008 extended the eligibility to all service-related deaths since October 2001. This included deaths occurring during training at home. Hicks wants to use her platform this year to spread this important message. She strongly objects to the idea that a person who dies in theatre is more important than someone who dies in training. She believes this distinction is fundamentally wrong and ignores the risks of preparation.

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The issue of training safety hit close to home for Hicks again in October. Four soldiers were killed in a fire during training at CFB Wainwright in Alberta. Hicks described the event as a cold shower that renewed her empathy for other grieving families. Her heart went out to the parents and loved ones of these young soldiers. She offers advice to those families, urging them to be patient while the military conducts its investigations. She promises that the pain will eventually get easier, even though the loss will never fully go away.