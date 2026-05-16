Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones' failed appeal and Democrats' frustration

The Virginia Supreme Court's redistricting ruling upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court solidifies Democrats' chances of maintaining control over Virginia's House delegation in the upcoming elections.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones faces a significant setback in his efforts to overturn Virginia Supreme Court's redistricting ruling, as the U.S. Supreme Court denies his application to stay the ruling, strengthening Democrats' chances of retaining their House majority in Virginia.

Jones refers to the ruling as an assault on democratic representation and the will of Virginia voters, accusing Republicans and conservative courts of systematically undermining voting rights. In a statement, he frames the decision as part of a broader national effort to consolidate political power ahead of the 2026 midterms, linking it to President Trump, Republican-led legislatures, and the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger portrays the ruling as a coordinated effort to nullify an election for Republicans' political benefit, despite the unanimous Supreme Court decision





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Voting Rights Redistricting Attorney General Jay Jones Virginia Supreme Court Ruling U.S. Supreme Court Denial Republicans Voting Rights Redistricting Democratic Frustration Governor Abigail Spanberger

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