Virally Famous Richmond Hill 'Dollhouse' Seeking History Buff Buyer

A unique home in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is garnering viral attention for its doll-filled interiors. The realtor's creative listing strategy is drawing in thousands of viewers, but the home's charm is rooted in its rich history and need for restoration.

A Richmond Hill , Ontario home currently listed for sale has gone viral due to the numerous dolls adorning the property. Located in the desirable Mill Pond neighbourhood, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow at 117 Lucas St. has captured the attention of thousands of potential buyers and enthusiastic onlookers.

Realtor Roddie Saunders, who listed the property, explained that the inclusion of porcelain dolls and colourful paintings in the 35 photographs of the online listing was a deliberate attempt to create a unique and whimsical atmosphere. Saunders stated that the sheer number of views on realtor.ca, exceeding 53,000 within a brief timeframe, is exceptional for the current real estate market. Saunders even nicknamed the $899,000 property, which hit the market just 15 days ago, “The Artist’s Dollhouse.” Every doll and painting displayed throughout the home was crafted by the previous owners. The property boasts a rich history, registered as a heritage home by the town of Richmond Hill. Built between 1850 and 1873, according to historical records, the Victorian-era house resides just three blocks from Mill Pond Park and sits on a spacious lot measuring 50 feet by 184 feet.Aside from the unique charm offered by the dolls, the property includes an unfinished basement and a detached garage, which operates separately from the heritage designation of the main house. Saunders, representing Century 21 Heritage Group Ltd. in Bradford, emphasized that the late owner’s sister is seeking a buyer who is passionate about restoring the home to its former magnificence and breathing new life into its historic spaces. He noted that the property requires considerable TLC, a fact reflected in the asking price. The ideal homeowner, according to Saunders, would be someone who appreciates the home’s historical significance and possesses the dedication to turn it into a comfortable and cherished family dwelling





