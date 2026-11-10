Ole Miss racial harassment video sparks calls for investigation and accountability

A viral video showing two women making monkey noises and gestures at a Black University of Mississippi student prompts demands for accountability and a full investigation from students, the NAACP and the Black Student Union.

A viral video showing two women making monkey noises and gestures outside a Black University of Mississippi student's apartment is prompting reactions from students, community leaders and the university.

The video was recorded outside an off-campus apartment complex where Ole Miss students live. It shows three women walking past a student's door, with two appearing to make monkey noises and gestures. The incident has sparked conversations about racism, student safety and accountability on campus. Kori Jeffries, an Ole Miss student, said the video made the continued presence of racism more apparent.

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Racism still exists, she said, and the video made it even more prevalent and obvious. Jeffries said she was disgusted by what she saw but was not surprised. She added that incidents like this are not uncommon. She also said the video has made her and other students question their safety, even inside their homes.

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Student Reactions to Viral Video

It makes us feel unsafe, Jeffries said. She said she does not know the next time she will walk around by herself at nighttime, or even if she is just in her house, wondering if someone might come to her Ring doorbell and call her a slur. Kayla Amos, president of the University of Mississippi's NAACP chapter, said incidents like this may happen more often than people realize.

She said instances like this may happen all the time, but very few get caught on video. Amos said she reached out to the student targeted in the video to offer support. She said she reached out not only as the president, but as a fellow Black woman at the university and as a fellow student, to make sure the student felt supported and knew that others stood with her.

Amos also called for the students shown in the video to be held accountable. She said when people see a video like that, it is very evident of what it means and cannot be spun any other way than directly what it means. She called it disappointing and said the students in the video should be held accountable and should reap the consequences of what is evident in those videos.

University Response and Investigation

The Black Student Union also issued a statement condemning the incident. The group called for a full investigation, appropriate disciplinary action and support for the student targeted. Vincent Ford, the student's grandfather, said his family initially struggled to process what happened. It was somewhat laughable at first until things started sinking in, Ford said.

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He said you start thinking about where you are, the type of atmosphere Mississippi brings in itself, and then the realization starts setting in. The incident comes amid the university's long history of racial tensions. In 1962, James Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at Ole Miss. His enrollment sparked a deadly riot during the university's desegregation.

The university said it condemns the behaviour shown in the video, calling it offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. Ole Miss said it has offered support and resources to the students and is investigating through its Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct and its Office of Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance. The university has said federal privacy laws limit what it can share about individual students or potential disciplinary action.