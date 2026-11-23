An 85-year-old Seaforth woman says she felt violated after discovering a homeless encampment had been hidden in her family bush lot for at least two years. OPP told the occupants to leave within 24 hours and a long cleanup is underway.

An 85-year-old Seaforth woman says she felt violated after discovering a homeless encampment had been hidden in her family bush lot for at least two years.

Gene Baynham said the discovery was a big shock and that she would call it being violated. Baynham said her husband decided to check on their bush lot last Thursday when he saw a well-worn path along the field's edge headed towards the woods. The path wound its way into the heart of the forest, where he found two structures with wooden floors and structured walls. She said they called the OPP to ask what they should do.

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Police Warn Encampment Occupants To Leave

According to Baynham, police said they had known the encampment was there for a couple of years and asked whether the family wanted to charge the occupants with trespassing. Baynham said she told police yes, they wanted them out of there. The next day, another OPP officer came in and told the occupants they had 24 hours to leave, she said. Within 24 hours, the family was able to come in and begin the cleanup.

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Baynham is not sure how many people had been living in the bush. She said there were multiple structures, mattresses, bicycles, generators and propane tanks spread over part of their large bush lot. The cleanup will go on for a long, long time, Baynham said.

She also said she thinks there are a lot of stolen goods in the bush and that the next step is to find out how to get rid of them, who to give them to, or what to do with them. Baynham said she has been told it is up to the family to clean up the mess left behind.

Elderly Couple Explains Property Discovery

Looking around, she still cannot believe their bush became someone's home and that they did not know about it for so long. She said people will ask how they would not know about something like that on their property. Baynham explained it was back in a bush that formerly was impassable. It is not where they live, she said, but their property across the highway from where they live, and they are old people.

While she has sympathy for those without a home, Baynham said simply building a home on someone else's property is not right either. She said there was a structure in the bush half as big as their home. At last count, in August 2026, Huron County had 151 unhoused residents. Baynham said it will take weeks to complete the cleanup of what is left from the encampment in their bush.

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CTV London's Scott Miller reported on the senior couple who found the homeless encampment in their bush lot that had been there for two years. The report was published on November 23, 2026. The discovery has raised questions about how long the encampment existed without the property owners knowing. Baynham said the location was across the highway from their home and had been impassable before the path was noticed.

Family Faces Weeks Of Cleanup Work

The family is now faced with weeks of cleanup work. Baynham said the process will take a long time and that they are still determining what to do with the items left behind, including what she believes may be stolen goods. Police told the family the encampment had been known to them for a couple of years. After the trespassing complaint, officers gave the occupants 24 hours to leave, and the cleanup began the following day.

Baynham said she remains shocked that their bush became someone's home without their knowledge. She acknowledged sympathy for people without housing but said building on someone else's property is not right. The family's experience comes as Huron County reported 151 unhoused residents at last count in August 2026. Baynham said the cleanup of the encampment site will continue for weeks.