Vintage Pharmacy Signs from Nova Scotia Fetch $32,500 at Auction

A set of six vintage advertising signs for a Yarmouth, Nova Scotia pharmacy sold for $32,500 at an Ontario auction, highlighting their historical and artistic value.

A collection of six vintage advertising signs for a pharmacy in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, sold for $32,500 at an auction in Ontario over the weekend.

The signs, designed to be placed one mile apart along a main road starting six miles from the pharmacy, were crafted by the Ithaca Sign Company in the United States during the late 1920s or early 1930s. Made from painted metal using a rare tin lithography process, these plank-style signs showcase vivid graphics and intricate designs that reflect the high printing standards of their time.

The auction, conducted by Miller and Miller Auctions in New Hamburg, Ontario, attracted pre-bids from collectors across North America for three weeks prior to the live event. On Sunday, the bidding opened at $16,000 and closed within five minutes, with the final hammer price plus commission fees nearing $40,000. Ethan Miller, CEO of the auction house, described the bidding as feverish and noted that the signs have become a hot commodity due to their techniques, design, and historical significance.

The signs were originally commissioned by Lindsay Cann Gardner, a respected chemist and politician in Yarmouth, for his pharmacy. Gardner ordered them to capture the attention of drivers along the main road, strategically spacing them a mile apart to create a psychological reminder of the business's offerings. The well-preserved condition of the signs, combined with their rarity and artistic merit, made them highly collectible.

The seller, a part-time vintage goods dealer from Alberta, discovered the signs while inspecting a used motorcycle near Edmonton. After posting images on social media, he received overwhelming offers from collectors, prompting him to seek professional valuation through the auction house. The intense interest underscores the enduring appeal of vintage advertising ephemera, especially pieces tied to local history and craftsmanship.

The sale has stirred emotions in Yarmouth, where Nadine Gates, director of the local museum, expressed regret that the museum was unaware of the auction and unable to bid. She noted that artifacts like these signs are priceless pieces of Yarmouth's business history, representing both the pharmacy and the man who started it. The museum currently displays other items from Gardner, including a certificate of registration, pharmacy scales, trade signs, and glass medicine bottles.

Gates lamented the loss of a piece of local heritage to an out-of-province buyer. The auction house, meanwhile, has a track record of selling notable vintage signs, including a pair of Wrigley's Spearmint gum signs for about $40,000 and an early Ford sign discovered on Vancouver Island for $120,000. These sales highlight a robust market for advertising memorabilia, driven by the stories and history they embody.

The sale of the Yarmouth pharmacy signs serves as a reminder of the value placed on preserving and celebrating commercial history, even as these physical pieces move to new homes far from their origins





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