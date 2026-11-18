Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs sold for over US$190 million at Sotheby's, setting a new auction record for the artist. The sale followed a last-minute agreement with heirs of a previous owner who claimed the painting was sold under duress during Nazi persecution.

A vibrant Vincent van Gogh masterwork painted at the end of the artist's life sold for over US$190 million at a Sotheby's sale in New York on Wednesday evening, shattering the public auction record for Van Gogh's work.

The sale came just days after the auction was thrown into chaos when heirs of a previous owner claimed it was sold under duress amid Nazi persecution. The record-setting artwork, Châtaigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), depicts a burst of chestnut trees in the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where the artist spent his final months after release from a psychiatric facility. It had not been viewed publicly in half a century.

Also read Van Gogh painting auctioned for $180M after families settle Nazi-era sale dispute

Heirs Claim Van Gogh Sold Under Duress

The unnamed heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher who lived in Berlin in the 1930s, claimed the painting had only been sold because of financial difficulties their family faced during Nazi rule. Sotheby's and the seller, the family of late Argentinian businessman Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his art patron wife Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier, both released statements indicating they were taking the matter seriously and were open to dialogue.

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The auction house said its provenance research did not match the assertion. Then, on Tuesday, Sotheby's announced it had reached an agreement with Fischer's heirs, without disclosing more about the terms. On Wednesday night, a three-minute bidding battle pushed the price far past Van Gogh's previous record of $117.2 million. The Blaquier-Arrieta family did not loan their artworks to museums, so many of the 12 lots from Wednesday's sale have been rarely seen in recent decades.

As a result, the collection had achieved legendary mythical status, according to Sotheby's Europe chair Helena Newman. It's one of the greatest remaining collections of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art in private hands, Newman told CNN in September, referring to the group of artworks as a mini Musée d'Orsay. Cézanne's Arlequin, for example, is the only example of the artist's Harlequin series not held by a museum.

Collection Fetches Over 412 Million Dollars

It sold for over $111 million at Wednesday's auction, taking the total for the collection's 12 paintings to almost $412 million. The sale also included works by artists including Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro. Pierre-Auguste Renoir's En Canot (Jeune fille à la barque) and Claude Monet's Le Jardin des Tuileries were among the other top lots, fetching $27.5 million and $20.23 million, respectively.

This year's marquee November auctions, held across the New York headquarters of Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillips and Bonhams, are expected to generate around $2.4 billion in sales. Earlier this week, Christie's saw a new record set for the work of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky. His Betonte Ecken, once sold by the Guggenheim for just $62,000, fetched $85.8 million.

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Auction Houses See Record Sales This November

Elsewhere, Roy Lichtenstein's Reflections on Painter and Model sold for $24.7 million and one of late Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Net paintings sold for a record $15.1 million on Monday. On Tuesday, just hours before a planned auction, Christie's postponed the sale of a Frida Kahlo artwork previously reported as missing from a museum in Mexico City.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the auction house said the painting had been withdrawn for further research, adding: We look forward to selling this work at a later date. The week leading up to the blockbuster evening sale of Châtaigniers en fleurs was filled with twists and turns until the end. The auction result now stands as a new benchmark for Van Gogh at public auction, surpassing the previous record and drawing global attention to the collection's long-hidden treasures. Jacqui Palumbo and Oscar Holland of CNN contributed to this report.