Vincent Blanchard Journaling Routine Key to Elks Grey Cup Success

Edmonton Elks kicker Vincent Blanchard credits his unique journaling habit for mental clarity and record-breaking performance as the team prepares for the 113th Grey Cup.

Edmonton Elks kicker Vincent Blanchard has adopted a distinctive journaling routine to manage pressure and enhance performance heading into the 113th Grey Cup. The 28-year-old athlete, originally from Quebec City, began documenting his kicks and outcomes during the 2026 season to maintain mental clarity on the field.

Journaling Technique Drives Performance

Blanchard explained that writing down thoughts helps him remove mental clutter and focus on key objectives for each kick. "When I have something in my mind, I write it in my book," he stated on Thursday. This method allows him to externalize concerns and concentrate on technical execution rather than internal anxiety.

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The strategy has proven highly effective for the Elks special teams unit. Blanchard finished the regular season leading all CFL kickers in field goals made with a total of 55. He also maintained an impressive accuracy rate of 93.2 percent, establishing himself as one of the most reliable players in the league.

Record-Breaking Season Highlights

His consistency was highlighted by a historic performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 26, 2026. Blanchard set a new CFL record for field goals in a single game by making nine attempts during that contest. This display of precision underscored his value as a primary scoring weapon for Edmonton.

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Another memorable moment occurred on July 23 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Blanchard kicked a walk-off field goal from 57 yards away, silencing the Mosaic Stadium crowd and securing a victory that vaulted the Elks to the top of the West Division standings.

Stakeholder Confidence and Coaching Support

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam attributes Blanchard's success to his willingness to adapt and accept guidance. Kilam, who brings extensive special teams experience from his 14 years with the Calgary Stampeders, noted that Blanchard needed support to believe in his own potential. The coach emphasized that Blanchard is self-critical and eager to improve, qualities that align well with the team's development strategies.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo has observed the journaling habit in the locker room and expressed absolute confidence in the kicker. Fajardo stated that the team believes in Blanchard regardless of the distance of the kick, noting that his reliability is crucial for close games. This internal trust was reinforced after Blanchard's walk-off kick against Saskatchewan, which Fajardo praised as a defining moment for the team.

Weather Conditions at McMahon Stadium

The upcoming Grey Cup match against the Montreal Alouettes will take place at Calgary's McMahon Stadium, a venue known for its notoriously windy conditions. Blanchard acknowledged that weather could impact kicking dynamics, but he remains prepared to handle variable elements. He plans to check the forecast on Saturday but noted that the Elks have often experienced calm conditions at this specific stadium.

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Blanchard emphasized that Canadian football requires players to excel in adverse weather, including snow, cold, and wind. He described the final game as likely to be tight, where a single play can determine the outcome. His readiness, honed through rigorous preparation and mental discipline, positions him to perform under these high-stakes conditions.

Professional Development and Future Outlook

Blanchard's journey to the professional level involved significant growth. Drafted in the fourth round by the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, he was initially released from training camp but returned to the practice roster in October of that year. His rookie season in 2025 saw him convert 77.8 percent of his 45 field goal attempts, leading to a contract extension in December.

He credited his development to gaining experience and adapting to the professional environment. Blanchard compared his current trajectory to his university career at Laval, where he gradually improved before winning the 2022 Vanier Cup as the team's kicker. His continued ascent suggests that the sky is the limit for his future contributions to the Edmonton Elks.