Village of Zeballos Evacuates Properties as Severe Storm Hits BC Coast

The Village of Zeballos orders the evacuation of 22 properties due to landslide risks as Environment Canada issues widespread warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across British Columbia.

The Village of Zeballos has mandated the immediate evacuation of 22 properties situated in the northern Vancouver Island community. This directive was issued on November 6, 2026, as local officials declared a state of local emergency in response to extreme weather conditions threatening public safety. The primary driver for this urgent action is the heightened risk of landslides caused by relentless, drenching rainfall that has saturated the ground in the region.

Widespread Rainfall And Wind Warnings Issued

Environment Canada has expanded its weather alerts to cover extensive portions of the British Columbia coast and the Interior as the first major storm of the season arrives. Officials have issued specific rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver, explicitly including the North Shore and the Coquitlam-Maple Ridge area. Meteorologists predict that these zones could receive up to 80 millimetres of precipitation, particularly in higher elevation areas where the storm intensity is amplified.

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In addition to the heavy rain, dangerous wind conditions are forecast across the province. Wind warnings have been deployed for southern Metro Vancouver municipalities, which include Richmond, Surrey, Delta, and Langley. Residents and commuters in these areas can expect sustained winds reaching near 70 kilometres an hour. The threat level increases further for Greater Victoria, the Fraser Canyon, the Sunshine Coast, and the Chilcotin region, where warnings have been issued for winds up to 90 kilometres an hour.

Stakeholder Impact On Transportation And Infrastructure

The severe weather system has already disrupted critical transportation networks, leading to the cancellation of numerous BC Ferries sailings. Affected routes include services connecting Denman and Hornby islands, as well as the crossings between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove. Additional cancellations have been announced for the ferry routes linking Quadra and Cortes islands, isolating several communities and halting commercial traffic.

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On Vancouver Island and the Central Coast, the total rainfall accumulation is expected to be significantly higher than in mainland areas. Parts of these regions are projected to receive 130 millimetres of rain, a total that sustains the rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Thursday. This intense moisture load exacerbates the landslide risks that have already forced the evacuation of properties in the Village of Zeballos.

Future Forecasts And Hydrological Advisories

Looking ahead, the BC River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories across the southwest of the province on Thursday. The hydrological models indicate that the current weather event is not isolated but part of a larger pattern. Experts warn of a series of atmospheric river systems expected to bring heavy rain into the following week, suggesting that the emergency conditions in Zeballos and surrounding areas may persist.

The Canadian Press report, which first published these updates on November 6, 2026, highlights the severity of the approaching storm front. The combination of saturated soils from previous rains and the imminent deluge creates a precarious environment for infrastructure and residents. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the storm system moves inland, with the potential for further disruptions to the regional economy and daily life.