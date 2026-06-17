Vietnam Police Bust Major Cat Meat Ring, Seize 500+ Cats in Ho Chi Minh City

A large-scale police operation in Ho Chi Minh City has dismantled a cat meat trafficking network, rescuing hundreds of cats and shedding light on the widespread illegal trade in pet meat in Vietnam.

Police in Vietnam conducted a major operation against a cat meat crime ring in Ho Chi Minh City , seizing over 500 live and dead cats.

The bust, one of the largest in recent years, resulted from an investigation into pet thefts. Nine suspects were detained; they admitted to trapping and collecting cats across southern Vietnam for three years. Over 40 cats were reunited with owners, but many died due to poor conditions. Some rescued cats were pregnant, leading to births in custody.

Animal welfare groups highlight the enormous scale of the cat meat trade, which remains legal in Vietnam though permits are required. Efforts to curb consumption are increasing, with some cities collaborating with welfare organizations and the government planning legal reforms to better protect pets. The incident has raised public awareness about stopping cat meat consumption





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Cat Meat Trade Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Animal Welfare Pet Theft Crime Ring Police Bust Rescue Cat Protection Illegal Trafficking

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