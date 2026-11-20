Quebec's Agriculture Ministry says it will strengthen animal welfare regulations after graphic footage of cruelty on dairy and veal farms aired by Radio-Canada and investigations by animal welfare groups.

Quebec's Agriculture Ministry says it will strengthen animal welfare regulations following disturbing footage of cruelty on Quebec farms. The ministry said it would give Quebec its own animal welfare regulations and entrust inspections and handling offenders to a separate ministry.

Cruelty Revealed In Farm Footage

The announcement came after a graphic Radio-Canada Enquête report and investigations by animal welfare groups Animal Justice and We Animal into Quebec dairy, veal and other farming sectors. Animal Justice filed a complaint with the ministry in February following its investigation. Footage in the reports shows images of cruelty to a variety of animals from about 100 farms. The Montreal SPCA described the images as shocking and disturbing, though not always illegal.

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Quebec's Agriculture Minister Bernard Sévigny said he will keep meeting with stakeholders. In the coming weeks, I will continue meeting with various stakeholders and will work with the agricultural community so that, together, we can adopt best practices for animal welfare, Sévigny said. I reiterate that the vast majority of Quebec's livestock farmers already care deeply about the well-being of their animals. Animal Justice lawyer Alanna Devine described the abuse captured in the footage.

There is horrific abuse: workers kicking and dragging defenceless calves and violently shoving calves' heads into buckets of milk, brutal separation of a calf being torn away from his mother, and then, when she chases after him, being hit in the face; extreme confinement, calves trapped in solitary barren crates, and filthy conditions, Devine said. The Montreal SPCA said the footage reveals a widespread, systemic problem.

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The images shown on Enquête last night are among the worst I have ever seen, said Sophie Gaillard, the Montreal SPCA's director of animal advocacy and legal and government affairs. They reveal a widespread, systemic problem that persists due to a lack of regulation and adequate oversight to prevent this kind of treatment in the first place.

Gaps In Current Legal Protections

The SPCA says there are major flaws in Quebec's animal protection framework because farm animals are excluded from basic protections under the Animal Welfare and Safety Act. The rules, the SPCA notes, are governed within the industry's codes of practice and are not legally binding. Animal Justice called the minister's announcement a good start but urged that new rules be based on what is best for farmed animals' welfare and not watered down by industry influence.

The practices captured in this footage are absolutely sickening, Devine said. It is unacceptable that Canada still leaves farm animal welfare entirely to industry self-regulation, permitting cruel practices that our peer nations outlawed years ago. Devine warned that without meaningful change and government action, industries will promise to do better and go back to doing more of the same. She said the public would have no insight unless whistleblower footage is released.

The ministry's plan would create Quebec-specific animal welfare regulations rather than relying on industry codes. Inspections and the handling of offenders would be assigned to a separate ministry under the plan. Animal Justice and We Animal carried out investigations into Quebec's dairy, veal and other industries in the farming sector before the complaint was filed. The Enquête report and the group investigations together prompted renewed calls for changes to Quebec laws.

The SPCA says the current framework leaves farm animals outside basic protections that apply to other animals. It says industry codes of practice are not legally binding and do not provide adequate oversight. Animal Justice says the new rules must prioritize animal welfare and resist industry pressure. The ministry says the vast majority of Quebec livestock farmers already care deeply about their animals' well-being.

Ministry Plans New Enforcement Rules

Sévigny said he will work with the agricultural community to adopt best practices for animal welfare. The footage showed abuse across about 100 farms, according to the reports. The Montreal SPCA called the images shocking and disturbing while noting they are not always illegal under current rules. Gaillard said the problem is systemic and persists because of gaps in regulation and oversight.

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Animal Justice said the announcement is a good start but more meaningful change is needed. Devine said peer nations outlawed the cruel practices years ago. She said government action is needed to prevent industries from returning to the same practices. The ministry said inspections and enforcement would move to a separate ministry under its plan.

The planned regulations would be Quebec's own animal welfare rules rather than the industry's codes of practice. Animal Justice filed its complaint in February after its investigation. The Radio-Canada Enquête report and the investigations by Animal Justice and We Animal focused on Quebec's dairy, veal and other farming sectors. The SPCA says farm animals are excluded from basic protections under the Animal Welfare and Safety Act.

It says the rules are governed within industry codes of practice and are not legally binding. Devine said the footage showed workers kicking and dragging defenceless calves. She said workers violently shoved calves' heads into buckets of milk. She described the brutal separation of a calf from his mother.

She said the mother was hit in the face when she chased after him. She also described extreme confinement, with calves trapped in solitary barren crates, and filthy conditions. Gaillard said the Enquête images were among the worst she has ever seen. She said they reveal a widespread, systemic problem caused by a lack of regulation and adequate oversight.

Devine said it is unacceptable that Canada leaves farm animal welfare entirely to industry self-regulation. She said the practices captured in the footage are absolutely sickening. She said the public has no insight unless whistleblower footage is released. Sévigny said he will continue meeting with various stakeholders in the coming weeks.

He said he will work with the agricultural community to adopt best practices for animal welfare. He reiterated that the vast majority of Quebec's livestock farmers already care deeply about the well-being of their animals. The ministry said it will give Quebec its own animal welfare regulations. It said it will entrust inspections and the handling of offenders to a separate ministry.