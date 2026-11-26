Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects who robbed a Marpole vape store and bear-sprayed the lone employee on Nov. 21, fleeing with more than $2,700 in merchandise.

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects following a vape store robbery in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood. Police said a worker reported being attacked with bear spray during the incident, which unfolded shortly before midnight on Nov. 21 at a business near Granville Street and West 71st Avenue.

Surveillance video shows three men walking through the store before one of them sprays the employee, who was working alone, in the face from across a counter. The episode was captured clearly enough that investigators are now circulating images of the suspects in the hope that someone recognizes them. He was violently bear-sprayed for vape products, which is surprising and alarming, Const. Darren Wong told CTV News.

Also read Daily Word Search Game #190 (Nov 25, 2026)

Police said the suspects fled the scene with more than $2,700 worth of merchandise. Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the individuals. Wong noted the suspects in the surveillance video had very distinct and unique clothing, and urged anyone who recognizes them to come forward. We really want to identify these suspects and bring them to justice as soon as we can, he said.

Advertisement

Bear Spray Use Aggravates Robbery Charge

The attack has unsettled residents of the quiet southwest Vancouver neighbourhood, where storefront crime is rare enough that a daytime robbery involving a chemical weapon stands out. Bear spray is a restricted weapon in Canada, and police treat its use in a commercial robbery as a serious aggravated offence because of the risk of lasting injury to the eyes and lungs. The employee was treated after the attack. Police have not said whether the worker suffered any permanent damage.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests had been announced as of the latest update. Authorities urged anyone with information on the incident, or dash-cam video captured in the area that could be relevant to the investigation, to contact the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers if the caller prefers not to speak with officers directly.

Police Seek Dash-Cam Footage

Investigators are especially interested in footage from the blocks around Granville Street and West 71st Avenue in the minutes before and after midnight on Nov. 21. Anyone who was driving through the area that night is asked to check their dash-cam recordings and come forward, even if they did not witness the robbery itself. Police say the three suspects should be considered armed and anyone who spots them should not approach but call 911 instead.

The robbery is the latest in a series of violent retail thefts in the region, where staff working late shifts have increasingly become targets. Vancouver police have repeatedly warned that retail workers should avoid confronting thieves and instead focus on protecting themselves and gathering descriptions. Business owners in Marpole said they plan to review their own security camera coverage in the days ahead and share anything useful with investigators.