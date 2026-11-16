Toronto police investigate consulate confrontation as activists urge Carney to raise China abuses at APEC

Toronto police have opened an investigation into a Sept. 22 confrontation outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto, captured on video, as activists urge Prime Minister Mark Carney to raise China's human rights abuses at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged attack outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto after a video showed a man tearing down Falun Gong banners, threatening to shoot a female demonstrator dead and kicking another woman who was recording the incident.

Human rights advocates say the video obtained by CTV News is a flagrant example of transnational repression by China. Activists are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to raise the issue of China's human rights abuses when he meets with President Xi Jinping later this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

Also read Carney travels to China for APEC summit, scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping

Joel Chipkar, spokesperson for the Falun Dafa Association of Canada, said it is important that Carney raise this issue and put an immediate stop to this blatant transnational repression happening in Canada. Chipkar said the incident is creating fear and insecurity for Canadians who escaped China's tyrannical regime and came to Canada for a better life.

The two women are part of a rotating group of volunteers who stand outside the consulate each day to draw attention to China's persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. Falun Gong is a spiritual movement that began in the 1990s. The Chinese government labelled the spiritual movement a heretical cult as justification for cracking down on its millions of followers.

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Chipkar told CTV News that one demonstrator was a Canadian citizen and the other woman was a refugee who fled to Canada in 2024. Both women have families who have been imprisoned in China because of their religious beliefs. They feel the Chinese Communist Party has too much influence in Canada, Chipkar said. We have people in our community who have been assaulted.

Report Alleges Illegal Police Stations In Canada

They have been followed home, and their family members have been threatened in China. The Toronto incident that occurred on Sept. 22 is one of dozens of examples cited in a new Safeguard Defenders report, which alleges that Beijing has created a massive network of overseas associations that Chinese Communist Party agents are using to monitor and control its diaspora. The report claims that there are at least 18 illegal police stations in Canada.

The four-minute video reveals a confrontation on Toronto's George Street in front of the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China. It involves an altercation between two demonstrators and a man wearing a black jacket with the flag of China sewn on it. Angered by the message on the protest banners, which drew attention to China's repression of the Falun Gong, the man begins tearing apart the signs.

The female demonstrator urges her friend to call the police, while the man tells someone off camera to start recording video as well. A copy of the video has been sent to the Toronto Police Service. CTV News has independently verified the accuracy of the English subtitles on the video. These are illegal, the man says, referring to the banners.

This is the entry to the embassy. This is Chinese territory, do you know that? You have violated China's anti-secession law. I can shoot you dead.

He continues, pointing his finger at her: I will make you fall to your death. Believe it or not. I will shoot you to death believe it or not. Later in the video, the woman tries to grab him from behind to stop him from tearing down more signs.

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That is when the man shoves her back, nearly knocking her glasses off. Then the man walks toward the woman recording the video and kicks her. Chipkar helped the women report the incident to police. Witnesses were able to record the licence plate of the Uber vehicle the man got into.

Suspect Identified And Returns To China

Chipkar says investigators were able to identify the man. They found out through the Canada Border Services Agency that he had returned to China. Police did tell us that if he returned, he would be detained at the border, charged for the assault, threats and mischief to property, Chipkar said. Chipkar says that police are not releasing the perpetrator's name.

It is not clear if the suspect was a Chinese police officer or a diplomat. Toronto police has confirmed to CTV News that there is an open investigation into the incident. A spokesperson said the Toronto Police Service is unable to provide more information until the lead investigator returns from leave. CTV News has contacted the Chinese Embassy for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, an advisory board member of the China Strategic Risks Institute, calls the incident disturbing. She says the foreign affairs minister needs to summon the ambassador and read him the riot act to ensure this does not happen in Canada again and that there will be major consequences. She says the individual should be barred from returning to Canada.

New Chinese Law Enables Transnational Repression

McCuaig-Johnston is also concerned that China's new ethnic unity law will lead to more cases of transnational repression in Canada and across the globe. The new Chinese law, which came into effect July 1, grants China extraterritorial powers to act against organizations and people that it feels threaten the aims of the CCP.

The law, along with an expansion of the global network to monitor the diaspora, can be used to silence the voices of people advocating for minority rights such as those of the Falun Gong, Uyghurs or Tibetans. Democracy activists from Hong Kong, or Taiwanese Canadians who are against unifying with China, can also be targeted. China thinks their law extends anywhere, including the streets of Canada, says McCuaig-Johnston.

Other than the Toronto incident, McCuaig-Johnston says there are other cases of human rights abuses that Carney should raise with Xi. She points out that Uyghur Canadian activist Huseyin Celil has been imprisoned in China for 20 years. There is also Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media mogul who supported the democracy movement. He is serving a 20-year jail sentence for collusion and sedition.