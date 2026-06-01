Victoria Ranks as Canada's Best City for a Night Out

Victoria has been ranked as the best city for a night out in Canada, according to a new report from Spin Casino. The city's busy entertainment scene, walkable downtown, and growing appeal among young adults were cited as key factors in its high ranking.

Victoria ranked Canada 's best city for a night out in a new report highlighting the city's busy entertainment scene, walkable downtown and growing appeal among young adults.

The study, from digital entertainment platform Spin Casino, examined nightlife across Canadian Cities, measuring factors such as entertainment options, nightlife costs and nighttime safety. Victoria topped the rankings with more than 11,500 concerts, shows and festivals held annually, along with about 20 entertainment venues concentrated in the downtown core. According to the report, a typical night out in Victoria costs about $59, including dinner and entertainment, while the city received a safety score of 60.6 out of 100.

Quebec City ranked second overall and earned the highest safety score in the country at 77.6. Ottawa placed fourth and was recognized as one of Canada's most affordable cities for nightlife, with an average night out costing just over $53. The study also pointed to changing nightlife habits among younger Canadians.

Researchers noted Gen Z tends to go out less frequently than previous generations, partly because many grew up during the COVID-19 pandemic and became more accustomed to socializing online or staying home. Despite that trend, some young folks in Greater Victoria say the city still offers a strong nightlife experience. Kelton Knutsen, 21, and Lachlan Smith, 19, both from Langford, were spending Friday night in downtown Victoria playing pool and exploring the city's nightlife scene.

'It's really just an experience,' Knutsen said during an interview with Victoria News. 'I think everyone should come out to Victoria. ' The pair said Victoria's downtown stands out because many venues are within walking distance, making it easy to move from one place to another throughout the night. Knutsen said nightlife culture among younger generations has shifted in recent years, with fewer young adults going out regularly.

However, he said Victoria continues to attract crowds because there is usually something happening downtown. The report noted cities with active entertainment districts continue drawing younger crowds despite changing social habits. Spin Casino said Victoria's high ranking was largely driven by the number of entertainment events hosted throughout the year and the accessibility of venues within the downtown area





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