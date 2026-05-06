Victoria Prepares for the Return of the Scream Like a Gull Competition

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory is hosting a unique contest to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day and challenge stereotypes about seagulls through vocal imitation.

The city of Victoria is gearing up for a delightfully chaotic event that promises to disrupt the serene atmosphere of Beacon Hill Park. The Rocky Point Bird Observatory Society, often referred to as RPBO, is bringing back its quirky Scream Like a Gull contest.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 9, this event is far from a typical bird-watching gathering. It invites citizens of all ages to step out of their comfort zones and attempt to mimic the loud, piercing calls of the seagull. This competition is a key highlight of the celebrations for World Migratory Bird Day, serving as a high-energy introduction to Victoria Bird Week, which runs from May 10 to May 17.

The event aims to blend humor with education, turning a simple act of screeching into a statement about biodiversity and animal appreciation. The inspiration for this unconventional competition comes from across the Atlantic, specifically the European Seagull Screeching Championship held annually in Belgium. The Belgian event has seen massive growth, with the most recent competition in De Panne drawing participants from over a dozen different countries.

The international success of such a niche activity proved that people have a surprising desire to connect with nature through absurd imitation. Simone Littledale, the education chair for the RPBO, noted that the first iteration of the Victoria contest was a spontaneous addition to their schedule that unexpectedly became a hit.

By mirroring the Belgian model, Victoria is creating a community space where people can laugh at themselves while acknowledging the presence of one of the most common birds in the coastal environment. Beyond the entertainment value, the contest carries a deeper message regarding the perception of gulls. Often dismissed as mere pests or thieves of seaside snacks, seagulls are actually remarkable survivors.

Littledale emphasizes that these birds have shown an incredible ability to adapt to the harsh and polluted conditions of urban living, a feat that many other bird species have failed to achieve. The event seeks to shift the narrative from seeing them as trash-associated nuisances to recognizing them as beautiful creatures, especially when they display their striking breeding plumage.

Furthermore, the laughter serves as a gateway to serious discussions about avian population declines. The RPBO uses the spotlight of the contest to warn the public that bird numbers are dropping at an alarming rate, including various gull species, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect these resilient animals. The stakes for this year's competition are high, with a professional judging panel set to evaluate the participants.

Among the judges is Johnny Novak, a Virgin Radio host and the reigning champion from the previous year. His transition from competitor to judge leaves the title open for a new champion to emerge. While Littledale has kept the other two judges a secret, she hints that they are prominent local figures. There were even humorous attempts to recruit high-profile stars like Pamela Anderson and rapper bbno$, though they did not accept the invitation.

For those looking to win, the advice is clear: commit fully. Using tools like the Merlin or eBird mobile apps can help contestants study the specific calls of different species. The goal is to scream with full chest power, as a half-hearted attempt will not capture the raw essence of a gull's cry. The variety of gull species in Victoria provides a rich palette for impersonators.

One particular bird of interest is the Bonaparte's gull, known for its unique and somewhat jarring goblin screech. This variety illustrates the biological richness of the region and encourages residents to look closer at the wildlife surrounding them. The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. near the Beacon Hill Children's Farm, inviting everyone to lose their inhibitions for the sake of art and nature.

By turning the city into a temporary sanctuary of squawks, the RPBO hopes to foster a deeper bond between the urban population and the winged residents of the coast, reminding everyone that beauty and fascination can be found even in the loudest and most misunderstood of creatures





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