Victoria Pool Closure Delays Temporary Facility Opening

The reopening of Victoria Recreation Centre is delayed due to mechanical upgrades following a flood, impacting swim clubs and reducing lesson capacity for hundreds of children in the region.

The month-long closure of Victoria's sole public swimming facility has triggered a logistical scramble as city officials relocate equipment to a temporary site. Crystal Pool remains fenced off and awaiting demolition to clear the way for a new structure expected by 2030. Meanwhile, residents face a significant gap in access as the interim replacement pool is not scheduled to open for several more months.

Water Damage Delays Opening Schedule

Victoria parks and recreation director Derrick Newman confirmed that remediation work on the former YMCA building on Broughton Street is complete. The facility, now renamed the Victoria Recreation Centre, suffered extensive water damage when a pipe burst and flooded all three floors last June. This incident delayed the center's opening and necessitated hazardous material abatement and cleanup procedures.

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Despite the completion of cleanup, the new timeline for the Victoria Recreation Centre's public access remains uncertain. Newman stated that mechanical systems require additional improvements to meet specific permitting requirements. Consequently, the facility will not open in January, though an exact date for the new year remains unset. These regulatory hurdles continue to keep the temporary pool out of service for the community.

Swim Clubs Struggle With Disrupted Training

The closure of Crystal Pool has severely disrupted training schedules for local swim organizations, particularly affecting specialized clubs. The Spirit Orcas, a team dedicated to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, lost their primary training location. Coach Susan Simmons reported that the team previously swam at Crystal Pool on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for one hour each session.

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Simmons described the current situation as a serious competitive disadvantage for her athletes. She contacted every facility within a reasonable distance, but most indicated that existing programs take precedence over new rental requests. The Spirit Orcas were eventually allocated an hour at Colwood's Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre on Saturdays and an hour at Saanich's Commonwealth Place on Sundays.

Susan Simmons expressed frustration that municipal diversity, inclusion, and equity policies were not reflected in actual rental allocations. She argued that her athletes, who are often low-income, should be prioritized to minimize the impact of the pool closure. The booking staff were empathetic to the situation, but Simmons believes the systemic support for disability access is lacking in the current allocation process.

Broader Impact on Lessons and Staffing

The operational disruption extends beyond competitive clubs to affect youth instruction and local staffing. Island Swimming, which previously offered lessons at Crystal Pool along with two other facilities, has seen its capacity significantly reduced. Operations manager Cathy Hanan noted that the organization was teaching approximately 300 children every week at that location before the closure.

Cathy Hanan explained that the loss of the Crystal Pool venue has forced reductions in staff levels as well. She reported that numerous lesson instructors are currently idle and waiting for opportunities to teach. The reduction in available lane time directly impacts the organization's ability to serve the community and maintain its existing operational standards.

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City Coordinates With Regional Partners

Victoria officials acknowledge the difficulties caused by the extended closure and the delay in reopening the Victoria Recreation Centre. Derrick Newman stated that the city is working to open the facility as quickly as possible once all mechanical and permitting issues are resolved. The city understands that the delay is rooted in a commitment to ensuring the interim facility is safely upgraded and properly staffed for public use.

To mitigate the ongoing impact on local swimmers and instructional programs, the city is engaging with regional partners. Newman confirmed that they are coordinating with these partners to explore available resources and assistance. The goal is to minimize the negative effects on swim clubs and lesson programs until the permanent replacement for Crystal Pool is constructed.