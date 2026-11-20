Victoria Police Department urges public to assist in locating a suspect after a sexual assault reported on Johnson Street in downtown Victoria on November 18.

The Victoria Police Department is actively seeking public assistance to identify a suspect linked to a sexual assault that occurred in the heart of downtown Victoria on the morning of November 18. This urgent appeal comes directly from the department's Special Victims Unit, which has issued a public safety warning following the reported incident that took place just after 7:30 a.m. near the 900 block of Johnson Street.

Investigation Details and Suspect Description

According to official statements released by the Victoria Police Department, the victim reported that an unknown male individual groped them while the victim was standing outside of a vehicle. The Special Victims Unit is currently leading the investigation and has stated that officers are in the process of collecting critical evidence from the scene. This evidence gathering includes the retrieval and analysis of surveillance video footage from the surrounding area to help establish the timeline and identify the perpetrator.

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Law enforcement officials have provided a specific physical description of the suspect to aid in public recognition. The man is described as being white, with an estimated height of 5-foot-6 and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair and was dressed in all-black clothing at the time of the incident, which included a black jacket, a hat, and black pants.

Community Vigilance and Witness Appeal

The Victoria Police Department is urging residents and visitors in the downtown area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or individuals matching the suspect's description immediately. Authorities are specifically asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who noticed anything unusual in the vicinity on the morning of November 18 to come forward with their observations.

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Individuals with relevant information are asked to contact the Victoria Police Department's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. The department emphasizes that even small details or seemingly unrelated observations could be instrumental in narrowing down the search for the suspect and supporting the ongoing investigative efforts.

Support Resources for Victims and Survivors

The Victoria Police Department has also highlighted the availability of specialized support services for individuals who have experienced sexualized violence. The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is available to provide information about support services and assist individuals in navigating the reporting process. Survivors or those affected by such violence can contact the centre directly at 250-383-3232 to access confidential help and guidance.