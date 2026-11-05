Victoria Landmark Market Square Listed for Sale at 25 Million

Anthem Properties lists Victoria's Market Square for $25 million. The historic Old Town property offers significant retail and office space with strong occupancy rates.

Victoria, British Columbia is watching closely as Market Square, a historic commercial landmark at 560 Johnson Street, has officially entered the real estate market. Anthem Properties, the Vancouver-based firm that has held the asset for over twenty years, has set the asking price at 25 million dollars for the 1.46-acre property located in the city's Old Town district near Chinatown.

Historic Property Valuation and Leasing

The valuation of this significant downtown asset reflects a combination of its established income streams, current market conditions, and potential for future revenue growth, according to Matt Pettinger, a senior vice-president with the commercial real estate firm Avison Young. The property presents a total of 95,433 square feet of leasable area, which is divided into 56,775 square feet of retail space and 38,658 square feet of office space. Pettinger emphasized that the pricing strategy is grounded in the stability of existing leases rather than speculative assumptions.

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Tenants and Heritage Building Details

The site features a collection of historic brick structures that were constructed between 1890 and 1912, currently housing a diverse mix of independent businesses and community spaces. Notable occupants include The Drake Eatery, Whistle Buoy Brewing, Hey Happy Coffee, Green Cuisine, and Pacific Rim College. The development maintains an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent, with an average tenant tenure of nine years, generating approximately 1.94 million dollars in annual net operating income.

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Heritage Restrictions on Future Development

The heritage designation attached to the site imposes strict limitations on how a new owner might alter or redevelop the land. Pettinger clarified that the designation prevents the straightforward demolition of existing structures, meaning any potential hotel conversion or other significant changes require careful navigation of city requirements. Buyers considering redevelopment must conduct their own due diligence to understand exactly what modifications are permissible under heritage preservation rules.

Early Market Interest and Next Steps

Despite the substantial price tag, Avison Young reports receiving inquiries from various groups including local private investors, family investment committees, and potentially institutional buyers within the first two days of listing. The goal for Anthem Properties is to identify the most suitable purchaser and complete a transaction within the coming months, allowing the next owner to determine the future trajectory of this iconic piece of Victoria's downtown landscape.