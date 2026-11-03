Victoria Hospitals Foundation Launches $43 Million Campaign for Hybrid ORs

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation has initiated a $43 million fundraising drive to install hybrid operating rooms and expand interventional radiology services across local hospitals.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation has officially launched a comprehensive $43 million fundraising campaign aimed at transforming surgical care capabilities across Vancouver Island. This major initiative seeks to install two new hybrid operating rooms at Royal Jubilee Hospital while simultaneously expanding Interventional Radiology services at both Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospital. The campaign, titled It's Time for Surgical Transformation, represents the critical third and final phase of the foundation's broader multi-year effort to modernize local healthcare infrastructure. By securing these funds, the organization aims to equip medical teams with the technology necessary to handle increasingly complex medical emergencies without requiring patients to travel to the Lower Mainland.

Hybrid Operating Rooms Enhance Complex Surgical Procedures

Central to this ambitious expansion is the introduction of hybrid operating rooms, a technological advancement that allows medical teams to combine sophisticated medical imaging with surgical procedures within a single sterile environment. These specialized rooms enable surgeons to utilize advanced imaging technologies while actively performing complex interventions, thereby eliminating the hazardous need to transfer critically ill patients between different treatment areas. The technology is specifically designed to support high-stakes procedures involving the heart, blood vessels, and brain, including intricate aneurysm repairs and interventions intended to prevent strokes. According to the foundation, the construction of these two new rooms at Royal Jubilee Hospital will mark the first addition of new operating room capacity to Victoria's hospitals in over 23 years.

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Interventional Radiology Expansion Doubles Treatment Capacity

The fundraising initiative allocates a significant portion of its resources, totaling $17.6 million, toward a substantial expansion of Interventional Radiology services at the targeted facilities. This investment will fund the creation of two new suites, the modernization of two existing ones, and the establishment of dedicated patient recovery spaces. Once the project is complete, the resulting four-suite system is projected to double the overall Interventional Radiology capacity available to residents of Vancouver Island. Dr. Vamshi Kotha, the head of interventional radiology at both Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals, highlighted how this specialized field allows physicians to replace major open surgeries with minimally invasive techniques. He noted that the technology guides instruments through blood vessels and other body parts to treat disease, citing the hospitals' pioneering use of NanoKnife technology for early-stage prostate cancer as a prime example of improved treatment options.

Demographic Shifts Drive Urgent Demand for Specialized Care

This infrastructure upgrade arrives at a critical juncture as the demand for specialized healthcare continues to grow, particularly driven by demographic changes within the region. The foundation reports that the population of Vancouver Island aged 85 and older is expected to more than double over the next two decades, placing unprecedented pressure on services already managing complex and time-sensitive medical conditions. Dr. Matt Robinson, the head of vascular surgery at Royal Jubilee Hospital, emphasized the disproportionate burden shouldioned by local medical teams, stating that they treat approximately 40 percent of the province's total stroke volume despite Vancouver Island representing only 15 percent of British Columbia's population. The new facilities will provide essential flexibility, allowing surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and imaging specialists to coordinate highly specialized care for these vulnerable patients in a single location.

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Fundraising Progress and Community Investment Support

The It's Time for Surgical Transformation campaign has already secured $8.2 million from various community sources, building upon the $38 million raised during the first two phases of the broader initiative over the past two years. A significant portion of this initial success is attributed to a $3 million leadership gift from local philanthropist Craig Mearns, complemented by an additional $3 million contribution from another local donor. Mearns expressed that supporting local medical teams involves providing the necessary tools and facilities to continue advancing patient care standards. The foundation emphasizes that this latest phase is essential for ensuring that previous technological advances, such as robotic-assisted surgery, are fully supported by the physical infrastructure required to implement them effectively.

Long-Term Impact on Patient Access and Regional Healthcare

For patients and families across Vancouver Island, the ultimate objective of this $43 million investment is to secure more treatment options and greater access to specialized procedures without the need to travel to the Lower Mainland. By bringing advanced surgical capabilities closer to home, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation aims to reduce barriers to care for individuals facing some of the most complicated medical emergencies. The expansion of Interventional Radiology is also expected to benefit patients requiring treatment for internal bleeding and certain cancers by offering alternatives to traditional open surgery. Donations to support this critical transformation can be made directly through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation website, ensuring continued community engagement in shaping the future of regional health services.