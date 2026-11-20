Victoria city council unanimously approved a $30 million Porsche dealership and GAIN Group headquarters in Vic West, creating up to 60 jobs.

Victoria city council unanimously approved a $30-million development on Thursday that will bring a new Porsche dealership and corporate headquarters to Vic West. The GAIN Group will construct a four-storey facility at 202 Harbour Road, located near the Johnson Street bridge at the corner of Harbour and Esquimalt roads. This project consolidates the existing Porsche Victoria operation from Saanich into a purpose-built site while establishing a new home for the GAIN Group's corporate offices.

GAIN Group Strategic Investment Details

Niall Patiel, a development consultant with the GAIN Group, described the $30-million project as a bold strategic move during a challenging economic period. While many businesses are currently pulling back on expansion, the GAIN Group is choosing to roll forward with this significant investment in the Victoria real estate market. Patiel emphasized that this decision demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to the region despite broader economic uncertainties and cautious market conditions.

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The proposed structure will span four floors to accommodate the dealership's dual function. The ground and second floors will house the Porsche showroom and sales operations, allowing for a high-visibility presence near the waterfront. The third and fourth floors will serve as the new head office for the GAIN Group, separating administrative functions from customer-facing retail activities to create a more efficient workflow.

Underground levels of the facility will be dedicated to vehicle storage and service operations, maximizing the use of the compact footprint. The GAIN Group has not yet determined the future of the existing Saanich location on Audley Street once the new Harbour Road facility becomes operational. This transition marks a significant shift in how the dealership manages its physical assets and customer service infrastructure.

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Job Creation and Workforce Opportunities

The development is projected to create between 45 and 60 new jobs, providing a substantial boost to the local employment market. These positions will cover a wide range of departments, including vehicle sales, administration, finance, and automotive service. Patiel explained that a car dealership functions like three separate businesses, each requiring distinct skill sets and operational support.

Roles will span from customer service and showroom presentation to the technical backend of finance and administration. The service department is particularly significant, as the company plans to offer meaningful opportunities for both skilled tradespeople and individuals requiring training. Patiel noted that these positions are vital for building a local workforce capable of handling the complexities of modern automotive sales and maintenance.

The new facility will support a loyal customer base of enthusiasts on Vancouver Island, focusing on quality service rather than high-volume sales. Porsche Victoria does not operate as a high-volume dealership, but the Saanich and South Island markets provide solid, consistent demand. The expansion aims to enhance the customer experience by providing better space and facilities for this dedicated group of buyers.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Future Readiness

A major driver for the new $30-million facility is the automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles and the need for updated infrastructure. The existing Saanich location lacks the space and technical capabilities required for the next stage of Porsche's electrified lineup. As the brand introduces more electric models, dealerships must adapt their sales strategies, service protocols, and maintenance equipment.

Electric vehicle support involves specialized software updates, different service requirements, and new types of skilled trades. The new building will allow the GAIN Group to invest in the specific equipment and infrastructure needed to service these advanced vehicles. This readiness ensures the dealership can maintain high service standards as the local fleet transitions away from traditional internal combustion engines.

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Patel highlighted that the changing nature of vehicle maintenance requires a workforce that can handle both traditional mechanics and modern electrical systems. By investing in the right tools and training, the dealership aims to retain its customer base through this technological transition. The facility is designed to accommodate these evolving needs well into the future.

Vic West Location Strategic Benefits

The choice of Vic West as the site for the Porsche dealership and GAIN Group headquarters was a strategic decision based on visibility and neighborhood dynamics. The GAIN Group already owns and operates BMW and MINI Victoria across the street near the Johnson Street bridge. This proximity allows for shared resources and a consolidated automotive presence in the area.

The Harbour Road property serves as a transitional use that bridges the marine and industrial waterfront with the growing residential community around Dockside Green. Patiel described Vic West as a vibrant, growing neighborhood with significant recent housing approvals and construction. The dealership is positioned to connect these distinct parts of the neighborhood, creating a walkable and dynamic environment.

City council and staff agreed that the development provides a useful link between the area's employment uses and its mixed-use residential developments. The project brings employment to the waterfront while respecting the compact, urban nature of the surrounding community. This integration supports the ongoing revitalization of the Victoria waterfront and reinforces the city's economic diversity.