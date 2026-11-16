The Victoria Conservatory of Music is transforming its downtown courtyard into a 3,000-square-foot public plaza with the City of Victoria, featuring art inspired by alumni Atom Egoyan and Rodney Sharman.

The Victoria Conservatory of Music is launching a significant expansion of its public presence by transforming part of its downtown property into a new outdoor community space. This initiative, developed in partnership with the City of Victoria, aims to bridge the gap between the institution and the surrounding neighborhood by creating a 3,000-square-foot plaza along Pandora Avenue. The project is scheduled for completion in December, marking a major milestone in the organization's efforts to integrate music and art into everyday urban life.

Plaza Design Features Musical and Artistic Elements

The new outdoor area will feature landscaped sections, new trees, and a distinctive flower-shaped structure that serves as both a performance platform and seating area. This architectural element draws direct inspiration from the rose window overlooking Alix Goolden Hall, effectively bringing a recognizable historic feature of the building into the new outdoor surroundings. The design intends to create a visually cohesive extension of the conservatory's aesthetic into the public realm.

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Adding to the musical theme, decorative sculptures shaped like musical notes will be incorporated into the courtyard gates. These sculptures feature selections from Show Room, a 2022 chamber opera created by two accomplished Victoria Conservatory alumni. The collaboration brings the creative work of filmmaker and librettist Atom Egoyan and composer Rodney Sharman back to the institution where their musical journeys began. This artistic choice introduces their creativity to individuals who may never have attended a performance inside the building, expanding the conservatory's reach beyond its traditional audience.

Stakeholder Vision and Community Engagement Goals

Nathan Medd, the CEO of the Victoria Conservatory of Music, stated that the project represents a strategic opportunity to rethink how the organization connects with the city. He emphasized that the objectives for this collaboration with the City of Victoria included improving visitor flow at performances and creating new ways to engage with the community. Medd noted that the planning team looked at innovative initiatives around the world, ranging from moveable urban forests to casual creative gathering places, to inform their design choices.

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The inclusion of the work by Atom Egoyan and Rodney Sharman is viewed as a way to bring the experiences and aspirations of the community into the public face of the historic concert hall. Medd highlighted that the opera explores how people and communities respond to major turning points in their lives, giving the artwork an added layer of meaning that resonates with the broader public. The goal is to make the conservatory more accessible and connected to the everyday life of Victoria residents.

Organizational Growth and Financial Milestones

This expansion coincides with a period of significant growth for the organization, which recently opened its newest venue, the Greenhouse, in October. The Greenhouse has already been booked to capacity, signaling strong demand for the conservatory's performance spaces. The institution is also preparing to welcome audiences back to full capacity at its established venues, Alix Goolden Hall and Wood Recital Hall. These developments underscore the conservatory's expanding role in the local cultural landscape.

Founded in 1964, the Victoria Conservatory of Music serves more than 4,500 students and music therapy participants through its education, performance, and wellness programs. Its downtown property comprises more than 50 studios and classrooms spread across three addresses: 900 Johnson St., 1411 Quadra St., and 907 Pandora Ave. The organization is also approaching a notable financial milestone, with its mortgage expected to be fully paid off in 2027, thirty years after taking ownership of the property. This financial stability supports the conservatory's ability to invest in community-facing infrastructure like the new plaza.

Future Impact on Downtown Victoria Public Space

The completed plaza will add a new dimension to the conservatory's presence downtown, providing a dedicated space for people to stop, gather, and experience a part of Victoria's musical heritage. By extending the courtyard toward Pandora Avenue, the project creates a tangible connection between the conservatory's internal artistic activities and the external public sphere. This integration allows for informal encounters with art and music, fostering a sense of community ownership and engagement.

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The integration of the 3,000-square-foot outdoor plaza into the conservatory's existing infrastructure demonstrates a commitment to public accessibility and urban vitality. As the city continues to evolve, such projects highlight the importance of cultural institutions serving as hubs for community interaction. The completion of the project in December will mark the end of a long-term vision to make the conservatory an integral part of the daily lives of Victoria residents and visitors alike.