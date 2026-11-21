Victoria City Council approved restrictive new rules for public comments at meetings, limiting time, registration, and language to curb hostile rhetoric.

The Victoria city council has officially approved new regulations governing public participation at its meetings. The council passed the motion by a 5-4 vote on the initiative brought forward by Mayor Marianne Alto.

Strict Limits on Public Comments

The newly adopted policy imposes significant restrictions on what residents may say when addressing the council. The changes also dictate which topics are permissible for public discussion and enforce stricter timelines for registration. One of the most substantial alterations involves the specific language speakers are permitted to use during their addresses.

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An amendment to Section 8 states that speakers may only address the specific topic for which they registered. They are strictly prohibited from using pejorative or potentially damaging language to directly reference another unelected person, community, or organization. This measure aims to keep the focus on municipal issues rather than personal grievances.

Definition and Enforcement of Hate Speech

The council has adopted the United Nations definition of hate speech for these proceedings. This definition describes hate speech as communication that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language against a person or group. The prohibited characteristics include religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, or gender.

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If the chair detects expressions of hate speech, they will interrupt the speaker. The result of such an interruption is the immediate end of the speaker's address. This enforcement mechanism is designed to maintain order and prevent harmful rhetoric from dominating council sessions.

Registration Deadlines and Speaking Caps

The policy also establishes a rigid registration deadline to streamline the process. Requests must now be received by the city clerk by noon at least 72 hours before a meeting. This represents a change from Mayor Alto's original proposal, which had called for a more extensive six-day deadline for registration.

Under the new rules, the council allows a maximum of 15 speakers per meeting. Each individual is limited to five minutes for their presentation. Furthermore, individuals cannot address the council more than once at the same meeting. The policy also prohibits residents from sending someone else to speak on their behalf.

Municipal Business and Priorities

Public requests must relate directly to municipal business, services, or jurisdiction. Additionally, the topics must align with one of the council's published priorities. This requirement ensures that public comments remain relevant to the council's current agenda and operational responsibilities. It prevents the meetings from being used for unrelated advocacy or personal campaigns.

Political Debate and Tension

In her November 6 motion, Mayor Marianne Alto stated that Victoria was experiencing a decline in civil interaction when opinions clash. She described this trend as emerging in other municipalities and communities across the region. Alto argued that city hall was increasingly being used as a venue for division, personal attacks, and hatred.

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The debate surrounding the motion included a tense exchange between Mayor Alto and Coun. Marg Gardiner. Coun. Gardiner questioned whether the mayor should relinquish the chair while presenting her own motion. Mayor Alto declined, stating that it was not council's convention or policy to do so.

When Coun. Gardiner responded that challenging the mayor was no good when there is control of the council, Mayor Alto asked her to keep comments respectful of the chair and council. The revised policy is intended to clarify which matters can be brought before the council. It also aims to establish clear expectations for public presentations.

Implementation and Next Steps

The new rules will apply to public presentations beginning with Victoria city council's evening meeting on December 10. This date marks the start of the enforcement period for the updated regulations. Residents attending future meetings must adhere to the stricter registration and speaking guidelines.

The approval of these rules reflects a shift in how the city manages public discourse. The council hopes that these changes will foster a more respectful and focused environment for discussing municipal matters. The impact on citizen engagement remains to be observed in the coming months.