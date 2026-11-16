BC Transit faces potential rolling strikes starting November 17 as Unifor Local 333 and the agency remain deadlocked after failed mediation on November 13.

Commuters in Greater Victoria may face severe service disruptions beginning as early as Tuesday, November 17, due to an escalating labour dispute between BC Transit and Unifor Local 333. The union has announced that it will release specific details regarding its planned job action on that day, signaling a potential shift from negotiations to active industrial pressure. This development threatens to upend daily travel plans for thousands of residents who rely exclusively on public transportation to navigate the region.

Mediation Failure Triggers Escalation Threat

Unifor Local 333 confirmed that its decision to escalate the situation stems directly from a failed mediation session held on November 13. The union stated that no progress was achieved during these talks, leaving them with no alternative but to pursue job action to address their grievances. Stephen Bains, representing the union, issued a statement explaining that the organization has no choice but to take this difficult step to ensure its demands are heard.

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Union Demands for Wage and Time Adjustments

Unifor Local 333 is primarily seeking improvements to run and recovery times, along with significant wage increases. The union argues there is a growing compensation gap between BC Transit employees and workers at the Coast Mountain Bus Company. Bains emphasized that these adjustments are critical for addressing the disparities in pay and working conditions that have persisted during the long negotiation period.

Riders Group Condemns Delays to Fair Deal

Liz Cronin of the Victoria Transit Riders Union expressed deep frustration with the current stalemate, noting that it has been roughly a year and a half since labour negotiations began without a resolution. Cronin told CTV News that passengers are horrified that BC Transit has not yet made a fair deal, forcing workers to use service removal as their only leverage. Her group has organized several rallies, including weekly demonstrations, to pressure the transit agency into reaching an agreement.

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Rolling Strikes Impact Fixed Routes and Connections

BC Transit has warned that rolling strikes could affect conventional fixed route service in Greater Victoria, with disruptions potentially changing throughout the day. While handyDART services remain unaffected by this specific dispute, passengers should expect picket lines at various depots and locations. Routes 66 to Cowichan and 99 to Shawnigan Lake are expected to continue operating, but riders may face limitations if local conventional service is suspended beyond designated drop-off points.

Essential Access and Upcoming Rally Details

The uncertainty of the commute poses serious risks for vulnerable populations, including those who rely on buses for essential services or safety. Liz Cronin announced that the Victoria Transit Riders Union will hold a supportive rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. outside BC Transit headquarters. Commuters are advised to monitor the Victoria Transit Alerts page for real-time updates as the situation develops throughout the week.