Victoria Airport Authority Reviews New Sidney Commercial Center Proposal

The Victoria Airport Authority holds final approval power for a new commercial development in Sidney. This 42,000 square foot project includes retail and dining options at 9771 Stirling Way.

A significant new commercial development proposal for Sidney is currently undergoing a critical review phase managed by the Victoria Airport Authority. The project envisions a modern shopping destination featuring a grocery store, a restaurant, a coffee shop, and additional retail vendors. This potential business hub would be situated at 9771 Stirling Way on the south side of Beacon Avenue West. The location is strategically placed near the Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel, offering high visibility for prospective customers. The Town of Sidney has received the formal plans and municipal staff are currently examining the detailed architectural and operational documents ahead of an upcoming decision-making process.

Final Authority Rests With Airport Authority

The Victoria Airport Authority holds the exclusive power to approve or reject the proposed development due to the specific legal status of the land. The property in question is classified as federally owned airport lands, which places it outside the direct zoning jurisdiction of the municipal government. This distinction is a pivotal factor in the review process, as it means the local council cannot unilaterally block or greenlight the project. While the Town of Sidney council members will have the opportunity to weigh in during their discussions, their input serves as advisory feedback rather than a binding decision. The final authorization rests entirely with the federal authority that manages the airport infrastructure.

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Project Details and Square Footage Specs

The proposed commercial center consists of four distinct buildings designed to maximize retail and service offerings within the designated area. The total footprint of the development will provide 42,000 square feet of commercial space for various businesses and amenities. This layout is intended to create a convenient destination for both local residents and travelers visiting the nearby hotel. The specific inclusion of a grocery store and food service establishments addresses a clear demand for daily necessities and casual dining in the vicinity. These details are contained within the official plans that are currently being evaluated by municipal staff for compliance and community impact.

Historical Context and Zoning Requirements

The current proposal follows a streamlined path that differs significantly from previous attempts to develop the area. The latest plans already meet all of the Town of Sidney's existing zoning requirements, meaning no zoning amendment is necessary for the project to proceed. This stands in stark contrast to the 2016 Gateway proposal, also known as the Sidney Crossing project, which envisioned a much larger complex with approximately 100,000 square feet of retail space. That earlier initiative required a voluntary zoning amendment even though municipal regulations do not technically govern federally owned airport property. The current developers have avoided this bureaucratic hurdle by aligning their initial proposal with the current municipal codes.

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Council Review Process and Public Participation

Under a formal agreement between the Town of Sidney and the Victoria Airport Authority, development proposals on airport lands must be sent to the town council for review and feedback. Municipal staff are preparing a comprehensive report on the Sidney proposal to assist council members in their evaluation. The council will discuss the plans at their meeting on Dec. 7 and provide written comments that will be forwarded to the airport authority. These comments will be considered as part of the airport authority's final decision-making process. This structured pathway ensures that local community perspectives are integrated into the evaluation of federally managed land use.

Public Comment Opportunities and Deadlines

Residents who wish to express their opinions on the proposed commercial center have multiple avenues to participate before the council makes its final recommendations. The public can submit written comments by emailing either the Town of Sidney or the Victoria Airport Authority directly. Additionally, attendees can speak during the Dec. 7 council meeting either in person or through a virtual Zoom connection. Anyone wishing to participate virtually must register by noon on Dec. 7. Registration can be completed by emailing the town of Sidney or by calling 250-656-1139. This ensures that community voices are heard before the feedback is sent to the ultimate decision-makers.