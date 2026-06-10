Victor Wembanyama will not receive flagrant foul for shove to Jalen Brunson

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will not receive a flagrant foul for his shove to the upper body of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Wembanyama will stay at two flagrant points in the postseason. The play occurred with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter of Monday's game. Brunson attempted to set a screen on the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama around the free throw line, and when the center turned around, he shoved the Knicks guard to the ground. No foul was called on the play despite immediate protests from New York. NBA senior vice president of referee development and training Monty McCutchen told ESPN's NBA Today earlier Tuesday that a foul should have been called on the play. The league however decided not to upgrade the no-call to a flagrant. Wembanyama accumulated his two flagrant points earlier this postseason after he elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the jaw in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Spurs star was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for excessive contact above the neck, triggering an ejection. He did not face any further discipline, including a fine. The incident occurred in the second round of the playoffs and it is understood that the league took into consideration the fact that it was an accidental contact. Wembanyama has been playing with a lot of physicality throughout the playoffs, and some of his hits have been borderline. However, it seems that the league is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Wembanyama's physicality has been a topic of discussion throughout the playoffs, and some have argued that he has been getting away with some dirty plays. However, it seems that the league is not willing to take any action against him at this time. The Spurs are currently leading the series 2-1, and they will look to close out the series in Game 5. Wembanyama's performance has been crucial for the Spurs, and he will look to continue his strong play in the upcoming game.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will not receive a flagrant foul for his shove to the upper body of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama will stay at two flagrant points in the postseason. Players who reach four flagrant points are subject to an automatic suspension. The play occurred with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter of Monday's game. Brunson attempted to set a screen on the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama around the free throw line, and when the center turned around, he shoved the Knicks guard to the ground.

No foul was called on the play despite immediate protests from New York. NBA senior vice president of referee development and training Monty McCutchen told ESPN's NBA Today earlier Tuesday that a foul should have been called on the play. The league however decided not to upgrade the no-call to a flagrant. Wembanyama accumulated his two flagrant points earlier this postseason after he elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the jaw in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The Spurs star was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for excessive contact above the neck, triggering an ejection. He did not face any further discipline, including a fine. The incident occurred in the second round of the playoffs and it is understood that the league took into consideration the fact that it was an accidental contact. Wembanyama has been playing with a lot of physicality throughout the playoffs, and some of his hits have been borderline.

However, it seems that the league is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Wembanyama's physicality has been a topic of discussion throughout the playoffs, and some have argued that he has been getting away with some dirty plays.

However, it seems that the league is not willing to take any action against him at this time. The Spurs are currently leading the series 2-1, and they will look to close out the series in Game 5. Wembanyama's performance has been crucial for the Spurs, and he will look to continue his strong play in the upcoming game





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