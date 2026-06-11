Victor Wembanyama Taunts Mitchell Robinson, Draws Flagrant Foul, Spurs Win Despite Comeback

Victor Wembanyama, a San Antonio Spurs player, taunts Mitchell Robinson, a New York Knicks player, drawing a flagrant foul. Despite the Knicks' comeback, the Spurs win the game.

Victor Wembanyama appeared to get the best of Mitchell Robinson early on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden . The Spurs held a 27-point lead at halftime of the contest, which was the largest road halftime lead in NBA Finals history outside of the COVID-19 bubble season in 2020, and they led by 29 points at its peak.

But the flagrant foul Wembanyama drew and was called for, which sent him flying down to the ground, may now lead to an automatic suspension. Robinson, late in the first quarter, drilled Wembanyama with a forearm to his neck, drawing a foul. Wembanyama hit both free throws, and play then continued on normally. But right before the incident, Wembanyama was spotted clearly taunting Robinson after sneaking a layup past him on the other end.

He started clapping quickly as he hit the floor after taking the shot to the face, too. The Knicks came rallying all the way back, and grabbed the win after a ridiculous tip-in save from OG Anunoby in the final seconds. The comeback was the largest in NBA Finals history





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NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Victor Wembanyama Mitchell Robinson Flagrant Foul Taunting Knicks Spurs Karl-Anthony Towns Jalen Brunson Game 3 Game 4 First Championship Since 1973 Largest Road Halftime Lead In NBA Finals Histo Largest Comeback In NBA Finals History

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