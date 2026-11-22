Victor Wembanyama leads the San Antonio Spurs to victory with 50 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, solidifying his status as an NBA MVP candidate.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, scoring 50 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The 7-foot-4 superstar recorded his second 50-point game of the season, further cementing his reputation as one of the most productive offensive forces in the NBA. San Antonio improved its record to 14-1 following an early 0-2 start, while the Pelicans struggled with a 1-9 record in their last 10 games.

Wembanyama Dominates First Half Scoring

Wembanyama opened the game with intense energy, outscoring the entire Pelicans starting lineup in the first half. He finished the first 24 minutes with 32 points, while the New Orleans starters combined for just 26 points. By the final buzzer, Wembanyama had tallied 50 points on efficient 20-of-29 shooting. He also contributed 18 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals in a complete two-way performance that silenced the opposing defense.

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Historical Context and Statistical Milestones

This outing marks Wembanyama's second 50-point game of the season, following a 52-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks on November 4. His current success rate correlates with the team's overall dominance, as San Antonio has won 14 of their last 15 games. The Spurs have a long runway to surpass historical Spurs legends David Robinson and George Gervin in specific statistical categories. Wembanyama also noted his recent effort was partly motivated by personal pride, mentioning he had to show off for his partner, Selena Gomez.

Pelicans Struggles and Emerging Talent

The New Orleans Pelicans have faced significant difficulties, having come undone after beginning the 2026-27 campaign with a 4-4 record. Their recent slide includes nine losses in their last ten games, raising concerns about their playoff positioning. Despite the team's struggles, 20-year-old guard Jeremiah Fears provided a bright spot by leading all Pelicans players with 29 points in the loss. His continued development offers a glimmer of hope for a young roster that has struggled to find consistency.

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Spurs Depth and MVP Race Dynamics

San Antonio benefited from strong supporting contributions, including 19 points from guard Stephon Castle. The team also benefited from the playmaking of De'Aaron Fox, who recorded 10 assists to facilitate the offense. Wembanyama's consistent excellence has firmly placed him as a top NBA MVP candidate. However, he faces stiff competition, particularly from Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić, who leads the league in scoring with 37.2 points per game. Dončić has also recorded two 50-point games this season, adding another layer of intrigue to the MVP race.

Looking Ahead for San Antonio and New Orleans

The Spurs will look to maintain their momentum as they continue to refine their chemistry and defensive intensity. Wembanyama's ability to produce at such a high level consistently has made San Antonio a formidable opponent for any team in the league. For the Pelicans, the focus shifts to stabilizing their performance and supporting Jeremiah Fears as he emerges as a key contributor. The disparity in recent form between the two teams suggests a challenging road ahead for New Orleans as they attempt to reverse their losing streak.