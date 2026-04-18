Victoire Clinch Home Ice with Overtime Thriller Over Fleet

Nicole Gosling's overtime winner propelled the Montreal Victoire to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Fleet, securing home-ice advantage for the PWHL playoffs and extending their point streak to 16 games.

In a thrilling Professional Women’s Hockey League contest, the Montreal Victoire secured a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Fleet at Place Bell on Friday evening. The decisive goal came just 38 seconds into the extra period, courtesy of Nicole Gosling, who unleashed a blistering wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle that found its way past Boston goaltender Abbey Levy.

Montreal began the overtime period with a significant advantage, enjoying a full two-minute power play stemming from a penalty assessed to the Fleet at the close of regulation. During regulation play, Montreal's offensive efforts were spearheaded by Jade Downie-Landry and Kaitlin Willoughby, who each contributed a goal to the Victoire’s cause. Goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens proved instrumental in maintaining Montreal’s advantage, making a total of 26 saves throughout the match. This hard-fought win extended Montreal's impressive points streak to 16 games, with the team having secured victory in 14 of those contests, suffering only two overtime defeats. For the Boston Fleet, Jessie Eldridge and Daniela Pejsova were the goal scorers, while Abbey Levy, in her third start of the season, turned aside 28 shots. The victory held significant implications for the Victoire, as it clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the PWHL playoffs, confirming their position as one of the league's top two teams. The game itself pitted two of the league's premier squads against each other, and Montreal’s win allowed them to widen their lead atop the standings to two points with only two regular-season games remaining for both teams. Montreal established an early lead when Downie-Landry netted her second goal of the season less than three minutes into the game. A pass from Daniela Pejsova was deflected by Montreal forward Alexandra Labelle, landing perfectly in the slot where Downie-Landry skillfully poked the puck through Levy’s legs. Willoughby then doubled Montreal's lead just over three minutes later, capitalizing on a Lina Ljungblom rebound and tucking it into the open far side of the net for her third goal of the year. Montreal continued to press their advantage in the second period, outshooting Boston by a commanding 12-2 margin early on. However, Levy demonstrated exceptional goaltending, making crucial saves to keep the Fleet within striking distance. As the period progressed, Boston shifted the momentum, outshooting Montreal 9-0 to close out the second. The Fleet began their comeback when Jessie Eldridge tipped a Megan Keller shot past Desbiens with just 1:09 remaining in the second period, making it a one-goal game. The momentum carried into the third, and Boston drew level with 10:19 left on the clock, as Pejsova joined the attack from the left circle and fired a shot that beat Desbiens. Notably absent from the Boston lineup was their number one goaltender and a leading MVP candidate, Aerin Frankel. The Victoire found themselves once again unable to protect a multi-goal lead at home against Boston, a recurring theme in their matchups, but this time managed to secure the win in overtime. For the Fleet, Abbey Levy delivered a strong performance in an unexpected start, recovering from a shaky beginning to make key saves that were instrumental in their comeback and forcing overtime. Jessie Eldridge’s late second-period goal proved vital in igniting Boston’s rally, and her recent scoring surge, with six goals in nine games since joining the Fleet, including five in her last four, highlights her impact. The Boston Fleet is scheduled to host the Ottawa Charge next Wednesday





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Montreal Victoire Boston Fleet Professional Women's Hockey League Overtime Win Playoff Advantage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta-raised bison calves find a new home in Alaska as part of relocation programThis was the fourth wood bison transfer from Elk Island to Alaska, which previously received herds from the park in 2008, 2022 and 2024

Read more »

Candle Lake woman wakes up to large snow pile around homePeople and municipalities are still occupied with snow clearing in central Saskatchewan.

Read more »

TSNWith a win against Vancouver tonight, Edmonton can clinch home ice in the first round of the playoffs and avoid an opening round matchup with the Avalanche. The Oilers would like to be at home to start the postseason but aren't really concerned about who their opponent will be.

Read more »

Former Calgary zoo elephant Swarna steps in as ‘auntie’ at new homeA baby elephant without a mom to lean on in the heart of the U.S. is being carried along by a former resident of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

Read more »

Victoire, Fleet battle for first place in PWHL standings on TSNThe top two teams in the PWHL face off tonight as the Montreal Victoire and Boston Fleet battle for first place on TSN.

Read more »

Ducks beat Predators to clinch third seed in PacificTroy Terry scored on a power play with 2:54 left, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Thursday night helping them clinch the third seed in the Pacific Division for the postseason.

Read more »