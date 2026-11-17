Homicide investigators have identified 25-year-old Tushar Sharma as the man found dead in a burning vehicle in Langley, B.C. on Oct. 29, 2026. IHIT says the killing was likely targeted and is appealing for information.

Homicide investigators have identified the victim whose remains were found in a burning vehicle in Langley, B.C. last month as Tushar Sharma, 25. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced the identification on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, and made a public appeal for information.

First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 23300 block of Rawlinson Crescent on Oct. 29, 2026. While extinguishing the fire, they discovered what appeared to be human remains. IHIT said investigators have been working diligently to piece together a timeline of events leading up to the fire. Sharma, 25, had no criminal record and limited known contacts in Canada, according to IHIT.

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Targeted Homicide Likely Motive

The motive for the homicide has not been determined, but authorities said it was likely targeted, not random. IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a statement that investigators continue to work with Sharma's family and friends in Canada and overseas. The goal is to gain a better understanding of his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death.

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Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to call 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to determine what led to the fatal fire. The case is one of several recent incidents in British Columbia that have drawn public attention, but IHIT has not linked it to any other investigation. Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the fire or how Sharma died.

Sharma's identification comes after weeks of investigative work by IHIT, which specializes in homicides and suspicious deaths across the province. The appeal for information suggests investigators are still seeking witnesses or tips from the public. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested or if any suspects have been identified. They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Rawlinson Crescent on Oct. 29 to come forward.

Public Appeal for Information

The investigation is active and ongoing. IHIT has asked anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact them directly or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.