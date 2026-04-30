Vicente Prates Favored to Dominate Sean Della Maddalena in UFC Perth Main Event

Vicente Prates enters the UFC Perth main event as the slight favorite against Sean Della Maddalena, with analysts highlighting his athleticism, knockout power, and recent form as key advantages. The fight marks the UFC’s return to Australia after nearly three months, with Prates aiming to extend his winning streak and Della Maddalena looking to rebound from his first loss in nearly a decade. Other MMA news includes insights into Khamzat Chimaev’s preparation, a coach’s bold prediction for Poatan, and the PFL’s MENA Season 3 opener moving to Dubai.

The highly anticipated main event at RAC Arena in Perth , Australia, is set to take place this Saturday, with Vicente Prates entering the Octagon as a slight betting favorite.

As he prepares for his third headlining assignment with the UFC, Prates appears to have multiple paths to victory. Here are three key reasons why Prates is expected to emerge victorious over Sean Della Maddalena in the UFC’s first return to Australia in nearly three months. Firstly, Prates possesses an innate fast-twitch athleticism that gives him a significant edge over many welterweights, particularly those who excel in standup exchanges, like Della Maddalena.

This natural ability has allowed Prates to dictate the pace in numerous fights, often catching his opponents off guard. While Della Maddalena has shown promise in the striking department, Prates’ superior speed and reflexes could prove decisive in this matchup. Another advantage Prates holds is his ability to finish fights with explosive power.

At 32 years old, the Brazilian has an impressive record of 23 professional wins, with 21 of them coming by way of finish—18 of which were knockouts or technical knockouts. Prates has a history of ending fights in the first round, with 10 of his victories occurring within that timeframe. His most recent performance at UFC 322, where he became the first fighter to knock out former welterweight champion Leon Edwards with a single straight left, showcases his knockout power.

Additionally, Prates enjoys a two-inch height and five-inch reach advantage over Della Maddalena, further enhancing his striking capabilities. Prates’ recent form also speaks volumes about his current momentum. He has secured 13 wins in his last 14 fights, a streak of dominance that began in 2019. After joining the UFC three years ago, he quickly climbed the ranks and enters this bout on the back of two consecutive victories.

In contrast, Della Maddalena is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad in November, which ended his reign as the undisputed UFC welterweight champion after just 189 days. This defeat marked his first loss in nearly a decade, and the psychological impact of such a setback could play a role in his performance. Beyond the main event, other notable storylines are emerging in the MMA world.

Arman Tsarukyan recently claimed that Khamzat Chimaev does not watch tape on his opponents, a surprising revelation given Chimaev’s reputation as a meticulous fighter. Meanwhile, a former coach has expressed confidence that Poatan will become the combat sports GOAT by claiming a third UFC belt.

Additionally, the PFL has announced a shift in its MENA Season 3 opener, moving the event to Dubai, which is expected to draw significant attention from the region’s growing MMA fanbase





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