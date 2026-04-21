Vicente Luque Embraces Permanent Move to Middleweight Division

After a successful transition, Vicente Luque discusses his plans to compete at 185 pounds and explains why he is confident in his ability to overcome the physical strength of larger opponents.

Vicente Luque , widely known in the mixed martial arts world as The Silent Assassin, has recently solidified his decision to permanently transition from the welterweight division to the middleweight class. This strategic shift follows his impressive performance earlier this month where he forced Kelvin Gastelum to submit via an anaconda choke during the opening round of their highly anticipated contest.

Although Luque has spent the vast majority of his storied professional career competing at 170 pounds, he is fully committed to testing his skills against the larger athletes inhabiting the 185-pound weight class. The fighter acknowledges the physical disparity that comes with this move, noting that he is unlikely to be the most physically imposing or strongest individual in the middleweight bracket. However, he remains entirely confident that his technical proficiency and tactical acumen will serve as a sufficient equalizer against his more powerful opponents. Drawing upon his extensive history in the training room, Luque points to his routine sessions with high-caliber middleweights as the foundation for his confidence. Throughout his years as a welterweight, he frequently sparred and grappled with established middleweight contenders, which has allowed him to adapt his game to handle greater physical strength. He specifically referenced training sessions with formidable competitors such as Reinier de Ridder and the athlete he dubs Robocop. According to Luque, while these training partners have occasionally overwhelmed him with their sheer strength and explosive power during practice, he has consistently found ways to navigate through complex positions using superior technique. This ongoing experience has acclimated him to the rigors of fighting heavier men, convincing him that the physical challenges of the middleweight division are manageable for his particular style of combat. Looking toward the future, Luque believes that the benefits of competing at 185 pounds will outweigh the drawbacks. By removing the taxing process of cutting down to the welterweight limit, he anticipates that his overall conditioning and focus will improve significantly during fight camps. He views his technical foundation as the ultimate shield against the raw force of his upcoming opponents. As the landscape of the division evolves, Luque is preparing to prove that his skill set is not only capable of surviving at middleweight but also thriving against the top tier of the weight class. With his recent submission victory serving as a momentum-building catalyst, the Brazilian standout is eager to climb the rankings and demonstrate that intelligence and refined movement can overcome the traditional advantages of size and raw muscle mass in the cage





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