Vice President Vance Urges Caution in Papal Theological Discourse Amidst Trump Rift

Vice President JD Vance advised Pope Leo XIV to exercise careful consideration when discussing theological matters, drawing a parallel to the responsibilities of public office. The comments arose in the context of a public exchange between the Pope and former President Donald Trump, with Vance defending a more nuanced view on divine involvement in conflict.

Vice President JD Vance has entered the ongoing discourse between former President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, issuing a public advisory to the religious leader regarding the discussion of theological principles. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, Vance articulated his belief that the pontiff should approach theological pronouncements with a degree of caution, akin to the careful deliberation expected of governmental officials on matters of public policy.

Vance, who identifies as a practicing Catholic, framed his remarks as a response to specific statements made by the Pope concerning the nature of warfare and divine alignment. The Vice President expressed his willingness to engage with the Pope's perspectives, even in instances of disagreement. He specifically referenced a statement attributed to Pope Leo XIV, which posited that 'God is never on the side of those who wield the sword.' Vance acknowledged the Pope's role as an advocate for peace but questioned the absolute nature of this theological assertion. He posed a rhetorical question regarding the liberation of France from Nazi Germany, asking whether divine intervention was present, and stating his belief that the answer was affirmative. This perspective suggests an interpretation of divine providence that may encompass support for actions taken in defense or for the pursuit of justice, even when those actions involve the use of force.

The exchange follows a recent public confrontation between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, initiated by the Pope's strong condemnation of Trump's rhetoric concerning the potential destruction of Iranian civilization. The Pope had characterized such pronouncements as 'truly unacceptable' and had previously called for Trump to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Iran, emphasizing his lack of apprehension regarding the Trump administration and his commitment to articulating the message of the Gospel. In response, Trump launched a public critique of Pope Leo XIV on the social media platform Truth Social, labeling the pontiff as 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.' Trump further urged the Pope to 'get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,' asserting that such actions were detrimental to both the Pope and, more significantly, the Catholic Church





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